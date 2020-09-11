Register
04:49 GMT11 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: A flower is placed on a name at the 9/11 memorial plaza on the first day that it has reopened after closing for three months due to the coronavirus on on July 04, 2020 in New York City.

    COVID-19 Pandemic Killed 9/11 Rescuers This Year, Remembered as Bells Toll

    © AFP 2020 / SPENCER PLATT
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080425748_0:102:3072:1830_1200x675_80_0_0_a27415938babc25b954e258bd79a2af3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009111080425649-covid-19-pandemic-killed-911-rescuers-this-year-remembered-as-bells-toll/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) The continuing COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit New York City harder in terms of cases and deaths than any other major US city, has led to a revision in the now traditional memorial events for the terrorist attacks of 11 September 2001.

    Pandemic Attacks

    There is a special heartbreak this year. As the Long Island, New York-based newspaper Newsday pointed out in a report, many of the the firefighters, police officers, Emergency Medical Service and construction workers who worked for weeks at Ground Zero, the site of the destroyed World Trade Towers, have died this year,

    After nearly two decades of fighting weakened immune systems and ongoing conditions caused by inhaling so much asbestos and other toxins from the ruins of the Twin Towers, they were finally finished off by the COVID-19 virus which ravaged New York City and State this year with a deadly toll unequaled anywhere else in the United States.

    Newsday reported that more than 125,000 people, including 79,000 first responders, have enrolled in the World Trade Center Health Program and at least 18,000 have been diagnosed with a 9/11-related cancer, according to official government figures.

    More than 2,000 first responders, office workers and residents of lower Manhattan have already died from 9/11-related illnesses and officials anticipate that figure will eventually be greater than the nearly 3,000 death toll of 9/11 itself.

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: A man jogs in Brooklyn Bridge Park as the 9/11 Tribute in Light shines above the lower Manhattan skyline on September 10, 2020 in New York City.
    © AFP 2020 / Michael M. Santiago
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: A man jogs in Brooklyn Bridge Park as the 9/11 Tribute in Light shines above the lower Manhattan skyline on September 10, 2020 in New York City.

    Once again, thousands of people will gather on Friday morning the site of the attacks where the 1,776 foot high Freedom Tower now stands, including the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in the financial district of Lower Manhattan.

    Different Memorial

    For each of the past 18 years, thousands have gathered at the World Trade Center site to honor the nearly 3,000 souls who perished in the 11 Sept. 2001 terrorist attacks but this year’s memorial will be starkly different.

    Starting at 8.30 a.m. EST (12:30 p.m. GMT), instead of the traditional live reading of the names of all the victims, the gathering will play a recorded reading of their names.

    "We understand the disappointment that some within the 9/11 community have expressed with this year’s change," the museum said. "Protecting the health and safety of everyone at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum is a great responsibility."

    The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to first responders and named after a New York City firefighter who lost his life on 9/11, has organized a parallel live name-reading to be held close by at the corner of Liberty and Church streets.

    US Vice President Mike Pence is expected to participate in the Siller Foundation ceremony, which is planned to be enacted by 140 masked, socially-distanced participants. It is also due to start at 8.30 a.m. EST.

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: People gather at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza on the first day that it has reopened after closing for three months because of the coronavirus on July 04, 2020 in New York City.
    © AFP 2020 / SPENCER PLATT
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: People gather at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza on the first day that it has reopened after closing for three months because of the coronavirus on July 04, 2020 in New York City.

    Families of the almost 3,000 victims of the 9/11 attacks by al-Qaeda terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) are expected to attend the main service but they have been requested to wear face masks and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

    Bells Toll

    Six times during Friday morning, bells across New York City will toll to commemorate different key events of Tuesday, 11 September 2001.

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: People gather at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza on the first day that it has reopened after closing for three months because of the coronavirus on July 04, 2020 in New York City.
    © AFP 2020 / SPENCER PLATT
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: People gather at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza on the first day that it has reopened after closing for three months because of the coronavirus on July 04, 2020 in New York City.

    First, at 8:46 a.m. EST, the moment when the hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 was flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Then, at 9:02 am, when the second hijacked airliner United Airlines Flight 175 struck hit the WTC's South Tower. And then, at 9:37 am, when the third hijacked airliner American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon in Northern Virginia.

    The fourth time that the bells will toll, will be at 9:59 am when the South Tower collapsed; then at 10:02 am, when hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania; and finally at 10:29 am when the WTC North Tower collapsed.

    After sunset on Friday, twin beams of light created by flood lights near the World Trade Center site will be shone into the sky as a tribute.

    In Virginia, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley will lead a livestreamed ceremony on Friday at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in honor of the 184 people killed in the attack on the Pentagon.

    Tags:
    terrorist attacks, 9/11, COVID-19, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Futuristic Design of Moscow's New Metro Station by Zaha Hadid Architects
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse