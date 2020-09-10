Trump: Iran to Sign New Agreement ‘Very Rapidly’ With US After Reelection Win

A fresh agreement between the US and Iran will be signed "very rapidly" by Tehran if US President Donald Trump wins his reelection campaign in early November, 45 told reporters on Thursday.

"If we win the election, Iran will come and sign an agreement with us very rapidly. I would say within a week, but let's give ourselves a month," he claimed during a September 10 news conference at the White House.

Trump notably withdrew the US from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement, or Iran nuclear deal, on May 8, 2018, citing Tehran's continued "pursuit of nuclear weapons and the means of delivering them."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently posed the same argument to the United Nations Security Council after the US set forth a resolution to extend the international arms embargo against Tehran.

"We will never allow the Islamic Republic of Iran to have a nuclear weapon," the Washington official vowed.

However, US allies France, Germany and the United Kingdom openly declared that Washington's push to invoke the "snapback" mechanism was actually in violation of the JCPOA, which is still being upheld by its remaining signatories.

"We remain committed to the JCPoA despite the significant challenges caused by US withdrawal," the countries wrote. "We believe that we should address the current issue of systematic Iranian non-compliance with its JCPoA obligations through dialogue between JCPoA participants."

Troop Drawdown to Leave 'About 2,000' US Soldiers in Iraq- Trump

The US president revealed also announced that the Trump administration intends to reduce the number of American troops deployed to Iraq.

"Iraq, we'll be down to about 2,000 soldiers in a very short period of time," he said.

Some 5,200 US troops are presently deployed to Iraq.

Trump's Thursday comments come contrary to those issued a day prior by US Central Command chief Gen. Frank McKenzie.

McKenzie, the top US general in the Middle East, detailed that the country will cut its troop presence in Iraq to 3,000, translating to the departure of some 2,200 US soldiers from the country.

Additionally, some 4,100 US troops would be leaving Afghanistan - currently home to 8,600 American soldiers - McKenzie told reporters on September 9. Trump echoed this estimate on Thursday, noting that a smaller number of troops would remain in Syria to patrol the embattled country's northeast oil field and provide military assistance to Kurdish forces in the region.