US Senate Rejects $300 Billion Republican COVID-19 Aid Bill

The US Senate has rejected a $300 billion coronavirus aid bill proposed by the Senate Republican leadership with Democrats blocking the draft legislation during a procedural vote.
To continue debates on the bill it needed to get 60 votes in favour but the Senate voted 52-47.
Republican and Democratic lawmakers have been deadlocked over a fifth funding package to support individuals and businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
Before the Senate vacation, Republicans proposed a $1.1 trillion package, while Democrats insisted on $3.4 trillion in funding.
