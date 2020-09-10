Mattis ‘Spit-Balling Presidential Coup’: Users Stumped by Mulled ‘Collective Action’ Against Trump

Among the recent Donald Trump-oriented literary bonanza, ranging from tell-all volumes to panegyrics, investigative journalist and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Bob Woodward revisited the POTUS story that “never stops giving”, publishing the book “Rage”, a follow-up to his first opus "Fear", released in September 2018.

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis reportedly once warned that “collective action” might be needed to reign in President Donald Trump’s “dangerous” behavior in the White House, according to excerpts from a new book by the Washington Post’s Bob Woodward, cited by The Washington Post.

The opus “Rage”, that teased insights into the Trump administration machinations, cites one-time White House officials, like ex-Secretary of Defence James Mattis and former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

According to the book, at one point Mattis was particularly concerned about Trump’s leadership.

During the 2017 standoff with North Korea over its missile tests, Mattis is said to have sought solace in quiet prayer for the fate of the nation at Washington National Cathedral and, according to Woodward, told Dan Coats, “There may come a time when we have to take collective action” since Trump is “dangerous. He’s unfit.”

In another conversation quoted by Woodward, Mattis told Coats:

“The president has no moral compass.”

The director of national intelligence reportedly quipped in reply:

“True. To him, a lie is not a lie. It’s just what he thinks. He doesn’t know the difference between the truth and a lie.”

Netizens weighed in on the revelations of the purported exchange between the then-White House officials.

Just casually spit-balling a presidential coup at church... https://t.co/KT7iKUk12p — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) September 9, 2020

Sounds as if Woodward is saying Mattis was contemplating a military coup. — Old Dog (@erniehat) September 9, 2020

Sounds like sedition. — barbecuecowboy (@barbecuecowboy) September 9, 2020

Treason — Things To Consider only6% (@to_consider) September 9, 2020

This didn't age well.



Trump's avoiding wars, taking troops out of past wars, and brokering peace agreements.



General Mattis is losing credibility daily. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) September 9, 2020

Jim Mattis, the coup plotter?



The Woodward book claims Mattis said, “There may come a time when we have to take collective action" against Trump.



If true, the country has been under attack since 2016. But not by the Russians. pic.twitter.com/Ub0P6XSdkB — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) September 9, 2020

​Many on social media were amused by the colorful picture of the general praying for the “fate of the nation”.

Mattis does not pray. It is a scene created by Woodward to facilitate an image in the mind of the reader.



The general, in prayer, asking the lord for guidance. CUT. — Mark (@Mark_C_Casper) September 9, 2020

Can't wait for the movie; that scene practically shoots itself! — Chris Cook (@paciffreepress) September 9, 2020

Not to denigrate the power of prayer, but maybe General Mattis could have piped up just a bit when he saw his prayers weren’t be answered? Jfc. — Respecter of Losers and Suckers Michael (@Merv515) September 9, 2020

Other netizens wondered in earnest why “action” had not been taken at the time.

this will be the question for history. EVERYBODY knew Trump was unfit. Why did so many wealthy powerful people keep quiet? — Gregg Easterbrook (@EasterbrookG) September 9, 2020