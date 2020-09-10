Register
16:20 GMT10 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters during her weekly press conference at the US Capitol on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

    San Francisco Salon Owner Closes Her Shop After Pelosi's Maskless Visit

    © AFP 2020 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    160
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0a/1080420228_0:0:2954:1663_1200x675_80_0_0_e7d5171d5ce0de4ce667cbf2ff8c219e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009101080420218-san-francisco-salon-owner-closes-her-shop-after-pelosis-maskless-visit/

    Earlier this month, US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was caught on camera without a protective mask while visiting a closed hair salon in San Francisco, California, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, violating local restrictions. Commenting on the incident later, the lawmaker claimed that the whole thing was a “set up”.

    San Francisco salon owner Erica Kious has announced that she is closing her business after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit last week, according to Fox News.

    "I am actually done in San Francisco and closing my doors, unfortunately...I started to just get a ton of phone calls, text messages, emails, all my Yelp reviews… saying that they hope I go under and that I fail...So just a lot of negativity towards my business,” Kious told Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night.

    Meanwhile, a fundraiser announced by Kious to help her relocate the business after the incident has reached its goal of $300,000.

    A view of eSalon where U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had her hair done on September 02, 2020 in San Francisco, California.
    © AFP 2020 / JUSTIN SULLIVAN
    A view of eSalon where U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had her hair done on September 02, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

    Pelosi accused Kious of having set her up after a video of her entering the salon without a mask emerged online, sparking public criticism, with people calling the speaker a 'hypocrite' amid her regular calls to take the pandemic seriously. Pelosi also claimed that the shop owner was "allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business” and thus formally permitted her to make the solo appointment. 

    The businesswoman denied the accusations, adding that Pelosi's claims were false. She also said that she was renting out chairs to independent stylists and did not leak the video for "political reasons".

    Pelosi's visit to the salon came amid frequent accusations that Democrats have been levelling at President Trump over what they describe as his team's poor response to the coronavirus pandemic. They repeatedly slammed POTUS for not wearing a mask in public and for not heeding the so-called scientific advice concerning the virus. 

    Commenting on Pelosi's visit to a hair salon, Trump tweeted: "Crazy Nancy Pelosi said she was “set up” by the beauty parlor owner when she improperly had the salon opened (and didn’t wear a MASK!). Does anyone want a Speaker of the House who can be so easily SET UP?"

    Tags:
    San Francisco, hair, Nancy Pelosi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Futuristic Design of Moscow's New Metro Station by Zaha Hadid Architects
    For God’s Sake
    For God’s Sake
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse