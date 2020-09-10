Register
14:50 GMT10 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    The Money Trail: Who is Backing Joe Biden for the White House With Cold, Hard Cash and Why?

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/15/1080232947_0:0:3516:1979_1200x675_80_0_0_0ccc50c13fe3abf960b02d74c37ae3e3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009101080420083-the-money-trail-who-is-backing-joe-biden-for-the-white-house-with-cold-hard-cash-and-why/

    It has been forecast that spending on political adverts in the 2020 US presidential election campaign could hit US$9.9 billion, compared to $6.3 billion in 2016. Joe Biden is way ahead of Donald Trump when it comes to raising money but who are his donors and what do they want?

    Joe Biden raised a record US$364.5 million last month - dwarfing the $210 million which the White House incumbent raised.

    On Thursday, 10 September, Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien said: "Both campaigns are raising massive amounts of money but have very different priorities about how to spend it. In addition to advertising, President Trump's campaign has invested heavily in a muscular field operation and ground game that will turn out our voters, while the Biden campaign is waging almost exclusively an air war. We like our strategy better.''

    ​In 2016 Hillary Clinton spent almost double what Trump did - $1.19 billion, compared to $646 million - but it was the Republican insurgent who ended up in the Oval Office.

    So winning the fundraising game may not guarantee an election victory.

    But who is donating money to the Biden campaign and what do they want out of it?

    Much of it comes from individuals who are donating small sums - $10, $50, $100 - often driven by their loathing of the Trump administration, rather than any particularly affection for the 77-year-old former vice president.

    But who are Biden’s big donors?

    The Center for Responsive Politics has listed the biggest donors to Biden during the 2020 election cycle, many of which are known as super PACs (political action committees).

    Sixteen Thirty Fund - $11.2 million

    On its website the Sixteen Thirty Fund says: "We help promising leaders and emerging public-interest campaign advocates form meaningful and lasting solutions that improve the lives of all Americans."

    That sounds pretty wholesome.

    But Robert Maguire, the research director for the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, described the Sixteen Thirty Fund in a Politico article as a "dark money" network which allows left-leaning groups to influence campaigns anonymously.

    Sixteen Thirty Fund’s executive director is Amy Kurtz, a Washington-based lobbyist who has spent 25 years pushing various liberal causes.

    Democracy PAC - $9.75 million

    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations, looks before the Joseph A. Schumpeter award ceremony in Vienna, Austria, Friday, June 21, 2019
    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations, looks before the Joseph A. Schumpeter award ceremony in Vienna, Austria, Friday, June 21, 2019

    In July it was reported by Politico that George Soros had set up Democracy PAC to support the Democrats in 2020 and had pumped $5.1 million into it, the biggest individual political donation of the campaign at that stage.

    Hungary-born Soros, who is now 90, is worth an estimated $8 billion and made his money as a hedge fund investor.

    Soros’s Open Society Foundations, a liberal grant-giving network, has  channelled $33 million in the past into groups working with the Black Lives Matter movement.

    Priorities USA - $9.1 million

    On its website Priorities USA says: "The only way to take on Donald Trump and his agenda is to vote him out of office and elect a Democratic candidate for president. Until they are defeated, Trump and his Republican allies in Congress and in states across the country will attempt to implement their agenda, gutting health care coverage for millions of Americans, putting the interests of millionaires above average Americans, and attacking the fundamental rights of immigrants, women and people of colour."

    In the past George Soros has donated money to Priorities USA.

    Paloma Partners - $9 million

    The biggest individual donor to the Biden campaign has been made by Donald Sussman, through his Connecticut-based hedge fund, Paloma Partners.

    Sussman, 74, who started making money as a 12-year-old when he correctly guessed that the price of sugar would go up after the Cuban Revolution, was married to Chellie Pingree, a Democrat senator from Maine, between 2011 and 2016.

    Euclidean Capital - $7 million and Renaissance Technologies - $4 million

    Another huge donor is Jim Simons, an 82-year-old mathematician who is estimated by Forbes to be worth $23 billion.  

    Simons’ donations have come via his two hedge funds Euclidean Capital and Renaissance Technologies.

    Both invest mainly in biotech, artificial intelligence, food and healthcare.

    Among those companies Simons has invested in recently are the Swedish AI start-up Peltarion.

    League of Conservation Voters - $5.25 million

    The League of Conservation Voters, which has been around for 50 years and now has two million members, campaigns on climate change and clean energy and is a natural enemy of the Trump administration, which continues to favour coal mining, oil drilling and fracking.

    On its website the LCV says it “drives environmental progress through action” and adds: “Our efforts to protect the environment and engage in the political process are rooted in an understanding of racial, social and environmental justice.”

    It has powerful branches in Arizona, Nevada, Colorado and Maryland which reach out to the Latino community under the name Chispa.

    American Bridge 21st Century - $4.1 million

    Another generous super PAC is American Bridge 21st Century, which was founded in 2010 and claims to be the “largest research, video tracking, and rapid response organisation in Democratic politics”.

    ​It is not clear who is funding American Bridge 21st Century but it says it is focusing its efforts on three states - Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, all of which Trump won in 2016.

    American Bridge 21st Century was founded by David Brock, who started out as a conservative journalist but in the 1990s, during the Clinton administration, he switched sides and later founded the liberal watchdog Media Matters for America.

    Simon Property Group - $4.1 million

    The Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group is the largest operator of shopping malls in the United States.

    In February the company agreed to buy the rival Taubman Centers for $3.6 billion but backed out of the deal when the coronavirus pandemic hit retail sales.

    Marcus & Millichap - $4 million

    Another huge donor is Marcus & Millichap, a San Francisco-based real estate firm founded by Greek-American George Marcus.

    Marcus - who was born George Moutsanas in Greece during the Second World War - has donated $3 million to a Greek Orthodox Church in New York.

    The billionaire donated $100,000 to Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016 and during the 2018 mid-term elections he and his wife Judith donated $9 million to the Democrats.

    Baupost Group - $3 million

    Baupost Group is yet another hedge fund, founded by New Yorker Seth Klarman.

    Klarman - who made a lot of money buying distressed assets in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis - is a racehorse owner who won the 2017 Preakness Stakes, one of the biggest races in US horse racing.

    Other Big Corporate Donors

    Sequoia Capital - $2.55 million, InterSystems Corp - $2.5 million, Bain Capital - $2.2 million, Choice Hotels International - $2 million, Goodlands Management - $2 million

    Steven Spielberg - $500,000
    Filmmaker Steven Spielberg waves as he acknowledges applause before receiving an honorary doctor of arts degree during Harvard University commencement exercises, Thursday, May 26, 2016, in Cambridge, Mass
    © AP Photo / Steven Senne
    Filmmaker Steven Spielberg waves as he acknowledges applause before receiving an honorary doctor of arts degree during Harvard University commencement exercises, Thursday, May 26, 2016, in Cambridge, Mass

    Hollywood director Steven Spielberg donated $500,000 in December 2019.

    Spielberg, co-founder of Dreamworks Animation, directed The Post in 2017, a film which centres on a battle between the press and the government and last year he was the executive producer of a documentary which explored humans capacity for “hatred” and how to overcome it.

    Kate Capshaw - $500,000

    The actress wife of Steven Spielberg donated half a million dollars in December 2019.

    She starred in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom but retired from acting in 2001.

    Tags:
    donor, Donald Trump, US Election 2020, Democrats, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Futuristic Design of Moscow's New Metro Station by Zaha Hadid Architects
    For God’s Sake
    For God’s Sake
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse