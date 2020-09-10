Professor Who Lied About Being Black Resigns From George Washington University

"Dr. Krug has resigned her position, effective immediately. Her classes for this semester will be taught by other faculty members, and students in those courses will receive additional information this week," the statement obtained by CNN read.
Krug, who is actually a white woman, was engaged in research about the history of Africa, Latin America, diasporas and identities. She is an African American history scholar and activist. In a post on Medium blog platform, she has recently confessed to having masqueraded as an African descendant. The professor explained her behavior by childhood trauma and mental health problems.
Earlier it was reported that the university removed Krug from work and urged her to leave the position of professor of history.
