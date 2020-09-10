North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un Considered Obama ‘A**hole’, Trump Claims in Woodward Book

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un viewed former US President Barack Obama as “an a**hole”, said US President Donald Trump during interviews with famed Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward for the latter's new book ‘Rage’, excerpts of which were published by The Washington Post on Wednesday.
During the interviews, Trump boasted of his relationship with Kim, describing their correspondence as akin to “love letters”. The president also suggested that Obama was neither a “smart” person nor “a great speaker”, claiming that the Democratic president was “highly overrated”.
“I feel pleased to have formed good ties with such a powerful and preeminent statesman as Your Excellency,” the North Korean leader reportedly wrote in one of the so-called “love letters” to Trump. In another letter, Kim stated, “That moment of history when I firmly held Your Excellency’s hand at the beautiful and sacred location as the whole world watched with great interest and hope to relive the honor of that day.”
Trump claimed the Kim “never smiled” until he met the US president, adding that he is “the only one” with whom the North Korean leader smiles. Trump explained the smile story by noting that he treats Kim like a real estate customer.
“It’s really like, you know, somebody that’s in love with a house and they just can’t sell it,” Trump said of his approach to Kim during his three face-to-face meetings with the DPRK boss.
