04:04 GMT10 September 2020
    Stickers saying I Voted Today are given out to voters in the Democratic primary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 2, 2020

    New Hampshire Woman Votes Topless After Being Told Anti-Trump Shirt Not Allowed at Polling Station

    © REUTERS / RACHEL WISNIEWSKI
    According to state law, no person “shall distribute, wear, or post at a polling place any campaign material". If one is convicted for doing so, they could face a fine of up to $1,000.

    A woman in New Hampshire spiced up a state primary election on Tuesday, entering a polling station wearing a shirt that said "McCain Hero, Trump Zero" and, after being told that, according to state law, she could not wear anything featuring a political message, just took it off and voted topless, The Portsmouth Herald reported.

    Exeter Town Moderator Paul Scafidi said, describing the situation, that the bold voter entered the polling station in her anti-Trump shirt and, when told she would have to cover it, pointed at another woman who had a shirt with an American flag.

    “She asked why her and not me?” Scafidi said, cited by the Portsmouth Herald. “I said she was going to have to cover her shirt, and (a shirt) supporting the American flag was not electioneering. That’s my opinion, and that was my call as the moderator.” 

    According to Scadifi, the woman wondered if he wanted her to take her shirt off. 

    "I said I'd rather she not,'' Scafidi said. "But she took it off so fast, no one had time to react. So the whole place just went, 'whoa' and she walked away, and I let her vote."

    He noted there were about 15 other voters present at the time, and with no children present, he allowed her to vote and walk away, despite that he could have had her removed for violating the state's indecency laws. Poll station workers reportedly laughed it off and got back to work.

    “If she felt it was her right, more power to her,” Scafidi said. “We all laughed about it as things were winding down, so I don’t know if it was a set-up, but I’ve never experienced anything like that. We had more important things to worry about; we had to get 2,000 people to vote safely, and check-in and count 2,000 absentee ballots.”

    New Hampshire state law says that no one “shall distribute, wear, or post at a polling place any campaign material", envisaging fines up to $1,000 for violators.

