00:37 GMT09 September 2020
    U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign event at Smith Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem

    ‘Insult to Our Country’: Trump Says Kamala Harris ‘Could Never’ Be US President

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    5112
    US President Donald Trump told attendees of his Tuesday campaign rally that "nobody likes" Democratic vice presidential nominee and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and that she "could never be the first woman president" of the US.

    "That would be an insult to our country," Trump expressed during his Tuesday campaign rally at Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, speaking of a possible Harris presidency - in the event that Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden secures a November victory and then vacates his seat before his four-year term ends. 

    "If our foreign adversaries were devising a scheme to cripple America, they could hardly do better than the Biden-Kamala Harris [ticket]," he said before giving his own play-by-play of her "free-fall" campaign to be the Democratic presidential nominee. 

    Trump's Tuesday remarks come amid his barrage of rhetoric leveled against Harris as a response to her recent comments about a COVID-19 vaccine hypothetically being approved by the Trump administration. 

    Speaking to CNN's Dana Bash, Harris argued that she would "not take [Trump] for his word" regarding such a vaccine and would need the drug to be backed by a "credible" source to consider it valid. 

    "They'll be muzzled; they'll be suppressed; they will be sidelined," Harris told Bash, speaking of public health experts who would potentially speak out against the efficacy of a Trump-approved vaccine. 

    Tags:
    North Carolina, campaign rally, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Boaters show their support for President Donald Trump during a parade down the Intracoastal Waterway to just off the shore of President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago on September 07, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
    Ocean, Yachts and Bikini-Clad Ladies: Trump Supporters Parade Off West Palm Beach
    For God’s Sake
    For God’s Sake
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
