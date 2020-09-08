Register
01:11 GMT08 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This training, which included firing multiple weapon systems and different fire maneuvers, is to prepare the Marines to provide limited support in the event of a crisis in the U.S. Africom area of responsibility

    American Soldier Injured in Al-Shabaab Attack Against US, Somali Troops - AFRICOM

    © Flickr / Marines
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009081080394276-american-soldier-injured-in-al-shabaab-attack-against-us-somali-troops---africom/

    On 25 August, the US forces in Somalia carried out an airstrike against a senior leader of the Islamist militant group al-Shabaab, five days after another airstrike targeting another member of the terrorist group alleged to have been making explosives to be placed by roads.

    US Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced on Monday that a US service member was injured during an attack conducted by al-Shabaab* militants against American and Somali forces in the vicinity of Jana Cabdalle, Somalia.

    In a Monday statement, Col. Chris Karns, director of US Africa Command Public Affairs, said that militants belonging to the terrorist group attacked troops using "mortar fire" and a “vehicle employed as an improvised explosive device”, adding that the US soldier suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

    The colonel said that at least one al-Shabaab member was killed during the clashes which have taken place at a base belonging to the Somali special forces Danab Brigade.

    “One US service member was injured in an attack by Al-Shabaab this morning in the vicinity of Jana Cabdalle, Somalia. US and Somali forces were conducting an advise, assist and accompany mission when Al-Shabaab attacked using a vehicle employed as an improvised explosive device and mortar fire,” Karns said, quoted by CNN. “The US regularly conducts advise and assist missions with Somali partner forces. The collective efforts of the US and Somalia place pressure on Al-Shabaab, limiting their ability to extend their reach and movement”.

    Karns stressed that al-Shabaab “remains a dangerous enemy”, adding that “continued pressure is being placed on this al Qaeda-affiliated threat to limit its ability to expand and export violence, terrorism, and crime more broadly”.

    Earlier in the day, the Somali National Army (SNA) announced that at least two of its soldiers had been killed and two others wounded, in addition to the US service member, in Monday’s attack by al-Shabaab militants, according to Reuters.

    On 25 August, AFRICOM carried out an airstrike targeting a senior al-Shabaab member, five days after a similar airstrike against another member of the organisation said to have been making explosives for the group.

    US forces were sent to Somalia in the wake of the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States to fight al-Qaeda* and its affiliates, such as al-Shabaab. As of the present, 600 US military personnel are located in the East African country.

    *Al-Shabaab and al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many countries aroud the world.

    Related:

    AFRICOM: ‘No Pause’ in Fighting Al-Shabaab Despite 5-Week Halt in Somalia Airstrikes
    Al-Shabaab Militants Kidnap, Kill 9 Doctors in Southern Somalia – Reports
    African Union Cargo Plane Carrying Food, Medicine Reportedly Crashes in Central Somalia
    Pentagon Using Private Contractors in Kenya to Help Launch Drone Strikes Into Somalia, Probe Finds
    Eight Soldiers Killed, Over 14 Injured in Suicide Bomb Attack at Military Base in Mogadishu, Somalia
    Tags:
    US Military, attack, al-Shabaab, Somalia, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse