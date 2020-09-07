‘Better Salon’: Mitt Romney Posts Home-Made Haircut Photo Mocking Pelosi's 'Set Up' Incident

US Republican Senator Mitt Romney on Monday posted a photo of himself getting a haircut from his wife at home, saying that it was a “better salon” than the San Francisco, California, salon visited by US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi last week.
“Getting cleaned up for resumption of the Senate,” Romney tweeted. “Better salon than Pelosi’s!”
Getting cleaned up for resumption of the Senate. Better salon than Pelosi’s! pic.twitter.com/wosz3MyKdw— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 7, 2020
Last week, Pelosi was caught on camera visiting a hair salon in San Francisco, California, without wearing face covering, amid the ongoing pandemic, despite local pandemic-induced restrictions and in contradiction of her calls to Americans to abide by rules aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19.
NEW: Leaked video footage shows Nancy Pelosi at a hair salon yesterday in San Francisco not wearing a mask.— The Bias News (@thebias_news) September 1, 2020
Salon owner Erica Kious: “It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in." pic.twitter.com/nTYlP1fnZ7
The congresswoman faced a wave of criticism over the incident, with hairstylists organising a protest outside Pelosi’s residence in San Francisco, demanding beauty salons reopen amid the pandemic.
The congresswoman defended herself, claiming that the incident was a complete “set up” organised by the hair salon owner, who told her they were “allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business” and formally permitted her to make the solo appointment.
