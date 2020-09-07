California Governor Declares State of Emergency in Five Counties Due to Devastating Wildfires

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in five counties on Sunday amid powerful wildfires that have already claimed eight lives. The list of counties includes Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, San Bernardino, and San Diego.
According to a Sunday update from Cal Fire, nearly 14,800 firefighters are battling 23 major fires and lightning complexes across the state.
#PottersFire off Potters Ravine Dr and Oregon Gulch Rd, northeast of Oroville in Butte county is 927 acres and 98% contained. @CALFIRE_ButteCohttps://t.co/73DhytfXNb pic.twitter.com/1ZSDPHuglW— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 7, 2020
The state recently dealt with the Creek Fire that burned about 45,000 acres (18,210 hectares), prompting mass evacuations.
Two active wildfires in California, the SCU Lightning Complex and the LNU Lightning Complex are the second and third largest wildfire incidents in state history, according to Cal Fire.
