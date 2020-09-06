Register
20:29 GMT06 September 2020
    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

    Mnuchin Says GOP, Dems Strike Deal to Avoid Shutdown, Yet to Agree on New Coronavirus Relief Package

    Reports emerged on Friday suggesting that the two parties have found a solution that would help to avoid a government shutdown due to disagreements over the budget ahead of the November presidential election.

    US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has shared in an interview that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, has agreed to a clean continuing resolution (CR) that will enable government funding possibly "through the beginning of December". He explained that the CR was needed so that the government could avoid a potential shutdown that could have come as a result of the GOP and Democrats failing to agree on a new coronavirus stimulus package akin to the $3 trillion CARES Act signed off by Trump in March.

    That bill helped many American families and companies to stay afloat amid the country-wide lockdowns, but the Democrats are seeking new relief measures that would cost at least $2.5 trillion and are refusing to discuss anything less, Mnuchin explained. The head of the Treasury explained that the Republicans are looking for a milder package, citing recent changes in the American economy.

    "The speaker has refused to sit down and negotiate unless we agree to something like a $2.5 trillion deal in advance. As you know, we put $3 trillion into the economy when the economy was completely shut down and we’ve now reopened the economy. Let’s do a more targeted bill now and if we need to do more in 30 days we’ll continue to do more", Mnuchin said.

    The adoption of the clean CR should provide plenty of time for the two parties to discuss new relief efforts without affecting the operation of the government, Mnuchin explained, saying that the deal will hopefully be signed "by the end of the week".

    New Sanctions Against Iran

    In an interview with Fox News, Mnuchin also touched on the topic of new American sanctions against Iran, assuring that Washington will introduce them regardless of the position that the remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal take. These countries earlier declined a US appeal to trigger snapback sanctions against the Islamic Republic on the grounds that the White House pulled out of the nuclear deal in 2018 and thus lost its right to initiate the mechanisms created under the accord.

    Still, the head of the Treasury expressed hope that US allies, some of whom continue to support the nuclear deal, will "understand that selling arms to Iran right now would be the worst decision that one can do" and support the unilateral American sanctions.

    Previously, US President Donald Trump vowed that his country would impose all the sanctions that were supposed to be re-introduced under the "snapback" mechanism and would do everything to prevent the sale of weapons to Iran after the UN ban on the sale of conventional armaments to Tehran is lifted in October 2020.

