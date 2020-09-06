US Judge Rules Alleged Accomplices of Carlos Ghosn Can Be Extradited to Japan

Two men, who reportedly helped former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn to escape to Lebanon, can be extradited to Japan, a US judge ruled on Saturday.
Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor, who are wanted in Japan for facilitating Ghosn's escape, were arrested by the US authorities in May.
In late December, Ghosn officially announced that he arrived in his home country of Lebanon. The Wall Street Journal reported that the ex-Nissan chief was "sneaked" out of Japan in an audio gear box with the help of two Americans and attached a picture of the supposed musical instrument box.
Ghosn himself cannot be extradited to Japan, because Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with the country, but the United States does.
The ultimate decision on the Taylors' extradition still lies with the US State Department.
