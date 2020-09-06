Clashes Occur Between Protesters in Louisville - Videos

Clashes have been reported between BLM activists and counter-protesters on Kentucky Derby Day in Louisville. The march was marked by the presence of the NFAC, a black militia group that describes itself as a more radical alternative to the BLM movement.
Protesters on both sides were seen shouting at each other and engaged in sporadic scuffles, many of them were armed.
The counter-protesters were heard chanting slogans in support of the American police and President Trump. Among the BLM activists, there was also a group that demanded an investigation into the death of 26-year-old black woman Breonna Taylor.
There were no officers present during the clashes because the police said they did not want to escalate tensions between the protesters.
