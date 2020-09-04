US City of Cleveland Seeks Witnesses After Officer Was Shot Dead, Police Say

“On September 3, 2020, at approximately 10 pm, a Cleveland Police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty in the area of W. 65th Street and Storer Avenue. Very little information is available at this time. We are asking that anyone with information call 9-1-1,” Cleveland's Division of Police (CDP) said via Twitter.
Local Fox News affiliate WKBN said the 53-year-old officer was killed along with a 50-year-old man who has yet to be identified.
WKBN confirmed the officer’s car was shot multiple times and said police believe that more than one person fired at the officer.
