Car Drives Through Crowd of Protesters in Times Square, NYC - Video

A car has driven into a crowd of protesters in Times Square, New York City, according to a video posted by one of the witnesses on late Thursday.
The footage captures protesters buzzing, with some bicyclists standing in front of the black Taurus sedan and apparently trying to prevent it from moving. The car then honks and drives ahead into the crowd.
Car drives through protesters, Times Square, New York City, Thursday, September 3, 2020 pic.twitter.com/yMadwNYJSI— DataInput (@datainput) September 4, 2020
As far as it can be seen from the video, no one has been hurt.
