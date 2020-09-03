Nancy Pelosi Demands Apology from Hair Salon, Says It Was 'Set up'

The house speaker broke two coronavirus-induced regulations by getting her hair done despite regulations that prohibited hair salons from providing indoor services amid the pandemic and by not wearing a mask in public.

Nancy Pelosi has reacted to a video of her in a hair salon in San Fransisco, claiming that she was framed.

"I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I've been to … many times", Pelosi said at a press briefing on Wednesday. "It was a set up. I take responsibility for falling for a set up."

She then said the salon should grant her an apology.

“I think that this salon owes me an apology", she said.

The congresswoman said that she doesn't wear a mask when washing her hair and that very moment was captured on a security camera in the salon.

Pelosi has been criticised both by the hair salon owner and on social media for hypocrisy, since she has repeatedly urged Americans to abide by safety rules and wear face coverings in public.

It has also been hard times for small businesses remaining closed during the pandemic. Salon owner Erica Kious, who shared the footage with Fox News, called it a "slap in the face", noting that when everybody else was deprived of the services due to restrictions, the house speaker decided her hair was of more importance.