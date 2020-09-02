Biden Will Travel to Kenosha on Thursday After Trump Visited City to Rally for 'Law and Order'

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Thursday, 3 September, his campaign has announced.
According to the statement, Biden is expected to hold a community meeting in Kenosha "to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face".
The presidential hopeful and his wife are also expected to "make a local stop" afterwards, though no further details of the trip were immediately available.
Biden's visit will come shortly after his Republican rival and incumbent POTUS Donald Trump travelled to Kenosha to campaign for "law and order" as the Wisconsin city became the latest focal point for the Black Lives Matter movement after law enforcement officers shot and severely wounded Jacob Blake, a local African-American man wanted on sexual assault charges.
That visit is going to become Biden's first trip to the Wisconsin this year, The Hill points out, describing his destination as a "crucial swing state".
The city of Kenosha witnessed a wave of protests that erupted after a 29 year-old African American man named Jacob Blake was shot and wounded by police on August 23.
The ensuing local demonstrations quickly led to violent rioting, arson and looting, with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declaring a state of emergency and National Guard being deployed.
