Attorney for Kenosha Shooter Lil Wood Says Twitter Locked His Account

Attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse L. Lil Wood says he was locked out of his account on Twitter after posting a tweet to raise money for Rittenhouse's legal defence.
.@Twitter is censoring my attorney @LLinWood— Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 1, 2020
.@jack why are conservatives being canceled on Twitter?
We will not allow our 1st amendment freedom of speech to be taken from us!
In January, I’ll be a Congresswoman.
I’ll #fightback@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/FU7WlFitsP
Wood later clarified that Twitter blocked him from tweeting for several hours for "glorifying violence".
(1) I was arrested today & confined in Twitter jail falsely accused of glorifying violence. I was exonerated this evening by a finding of “incorrectly actioned.” I am free tonight.— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 2, 2020
The attorney said that Twitter was trying to silence him and accused its CEO Jack Dorsey of abusing the First Amendment for the sake of his own agenda.
"I knew they were going to censor me because I'm sending a message of hope", Wood told Fox News. "I'm sending a message of truth. And I'm sending a message that Kyle Rittenhouse is innocent."
Earlier on Monday, Wood tweeted that $605,550 in donations were raised for the legal defence of Rittenhouse. The attorney insists the accident in Kenosha was an act of self-defence.
President Donald Trump has also said that Rittenhouse was "violently" attacked and trying to get away, adding that he could have probably been killed.
