Biden Presidential Campaign Unveils Official Virtual Yard Signs for Animal Crossing Video Game

Former Vice President Joe Biden was officially selected by the Democratic National Convention as the party's nominee to take on incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in the November presidential election.

Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign has introduced official virtual yard signs which can be displayed on islands in the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch.

The sign designs in support of the Democratic candidate can fit into a 32 x 32 pixel, 16-color custom pattern square and can be placed in front of a player's virtual house.

As well as the official "Biden Harris" logo and "Team Joe" designs, a rainbow pride logo merged with the "JOE" wording can be used, while another features the former vice president's signature aviator sunglasses in red, white, and blue.

* Joe Biden's team brings official campaign signs to 'Animal Crossing' Engadget * Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Exploring September -… pic.twitter.com/NZUtCqlxyR — Newspaper Lists💞 (@NewspaperLists) September 1, 2020

​During gameplay, Animal Crossing yard signs are only visible to those who visit another personal island where the decorations can be displayed.

The campaign is only sharing the designs with influencers who will introduce them on gameplay streams during the day beginning on Tuesday.

This is not the first time a presidential campaign has taken advantage of video game platforms. During his 2007 primary campaign, former President Barack Obama rallied supporters in the online virtual world 'Second Life' and later used virtual billboards in games like Burnout Paradise throughout the 2008 general election race.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton organised events at Poké-stops in the mobile game Pokémon Go and directly referenced the application during a rally.