Register
11:40 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Trump Pledges Millions in Federal Aid to Wisconsin After Days of Protests in Wake of Blake Shooting

    Sputnik Screenshot
    US
    Get short URL
    61311
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/01/1080342960_15:0:1333:741_1200x675_80_0_0_7ed07fda5839c5c3794e4545a246a4d9.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009011080342736-Trump-Pledges-Millions-in-Federal-Aid-to-Wisconsin-After-Days-of-Protests-in-Wake-of-Blake-Shooting/

    In the wake of massive protests over the police shooting of an unarmed Black man, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday he is sending millions of dollars in funds to small businesses as well as the police force in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

    Trump said at a roundtable talk in the Wisconsin port city on Tuesday that he was sending extensive financial support to Kenosha, including $1 million to the Kenosha Police Department, "so that you have some extra money to go out and do what you need to do," $4 million to support local businesses "that got burned up, burned down," and more than $42 million "to support public safety statewide, including direct support for law enforcement and funding for additional prosecutors to punish criminals, and resources to provide services to victims of crime."

    "When you grab them and then nothing happens, then they're back on the street. That doesn't work out too well," Trump said, noting Attorney General William Barr requested the additional funding.

    "I'm committed to helping Kenosha rebuild, we all are," Trump said. 

    Trump's visit to Kenosha went against the wishes of Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who asked Trump to "reconsider" his visit in light of considerations about "what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state."

    “I have to see the people who did such a good job for me," Trump said at a Monday press conference in reference to his Tuesday visit. “It could increase love and respect for our country.”

    After 29-year-old Jacob Blake was shot in the back during a traffic stop last week by Kenosha police, inflicting wounds that paralyzed him below the waist, massive protests broke out in Kenosha and across the United States. At least half a dozen buildings were set ablaze in the city and two protesters were killed by a protestor with a rifle.

    In response, Evers mobilized some 750 Wisconsin National Guard soldiers and Trump dispatched nearly 1,000 additional guardsmen, plus 200 federal law enforcement officers to crush the protests and restore order.

    Related:

    Trump Says Unrest in Kenosha May Resume During His Visit But Will Be Put Out 'Powerfully'
    Kenosha: Will Trump Manage to Flip Biden's Narrative About 'Inciting Violence' Back on Him?
    Street Protests Continue in Kenosha, Wisconsin as Trump Visits City - Video
    Tags:
    prosecutors, police department, small business, mass protests, Donald Trump, Kenosha
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse