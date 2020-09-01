Protesters in Portland Launch Fireworks Near Mayor’s House - Video

Several hundred protesters arrived at the house of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, demanding his resignation. After that, the protesters launched fireworks.
According to reports, the crowd also lit a bonfire in the middle of the street.
Rioters also looted nearby businesses and then set them on fire.
Meanwhile in Portland: Antifa are setting black owned businesses on fire #blacklivesmatter— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 1, 2020
Violent protests, attacks on police, court buildings and federal government facilities have been ongoing in Portland for more than three months, beginning with the May 25 killing of an unarmed African-American man, George Floyd, during his arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
