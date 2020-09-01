Register
11:40 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020

    ‘More Money than Trump’: Kanye West Slams Rumors GOP Funding His Presidency Run as ‘Distraction’

    © REUTERS / Randall Hill
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/11/1080193911_0:83:2866:1695_1200x675_80_0_0_082e82edeb72dc254dc90ab4eb6952f8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009011080337252-more-money-than-trump-kanye-west-slams-rumors-gop-funding-his-presidency-run-as-distraction/

    Billionaire rapper Kanye West is suing the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) to get his name on the presidential ballot in the state after his petition was turned away over a missed deadline, as the artist's campaign has already secured spots on the ballot in states such as Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont.

    Kanye West has addressed speculation that Republicans are paying him to run for president in the November elections as a “distraction”.

    “Bro, can’t nobody pay me… I got more money than Trump,” the nine-time Grammy Award-winning American rapper and record producer reportedly says in an interview on Nick Cannon’s podcast, Cannon’s Class.

    West also added, “I’m not running for president. I’m walking.”

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    The Genius that is @KanyeWest Tomorrow exclusively on my podcast @CannonsClassTV #CannonsClass

    Публикация от NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

    In the interview, set to go live on 1 September, the host travelled to West’s mountain ranch in Wyoming for a sit-down that focused on the life, career, and, of course, presidential bid of one of the world's best-selling music artists.

    Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s campaign aides have dismissed speculations that they were aiding the presidential hopeful.

    "I like Kanye very much… No, I have nothing to do with him getting on the ballot. We'll have to see what happens,” Trump told reporters earlier this month.

    Hurdle-Riddled Campaign

    The eccentric rapper/fashion designer, who had previously expressed support for President Donald Trump and met with him in the Oval Office in October 2018, announced his presidential bid via Twitter on 4 July.

    Many had initially taken the move with a pinch of salt, wondering whether it was no more than a publicity stunt.

    Kanye West's late decision to run for president means he has missed deadlines to appear on the ballot in several states, his campaign progressing in fits and starts.

    So far he has secured spots on the presidential ballot in six states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Utah, and Vermont.

    According to a CNN tally on 31 August, West had made it onto the ballot in 11 states, where a total of 83 electoral votes are at stake.

    Last week, West paid a $500 registration fee to appear in Louisiana, yet was kicked off the ballot in his home state of Illinois for drumming up only 1,200 valid signatures of the 3,128 his team submitted. West's team is now trying to prove the signatures are valid.

    Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kanye West arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kanye West arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif

    The musician has sued the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) after it voted 5-1 to keep his name off the ballot in the swing state, claiming his team had submitted petitions in favour of his candidacy after a 5 p.m. deadline.

    As pundits question Kanye West’s election chances, the rapper seems, to all intents and purposes, determined to continue his presidential run.

    Related:

    Kanye West Off Presidential Ballot in Wisconsin Because He Filed Petitions 'Seconds' After Deadline
    Kanye West Files to Appear on Presidential Ballot in Louisiana Just Before Deadline, Reports Say
    ‘Disrespectful & Ignorant’: Kanye West Slammed Online for Naming Yeezy Shoes After Islamic Angels
    Kanye West Sues Wisconsin Elections Commission to Get His Name on Ballot in Swing State
    Tags:
    Elections, elections, rapper, Donald Trump, Kanye West, Kanye West
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse