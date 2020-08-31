BLM Protester in DC Threatens to 'Put Police in F**king Grave and Burn White House Down' - Video

An unidentified Black Lives Matter activist has been caught on camera giving an angry speech via a speakerphone threatening to "burn the White House down" and "put the police in a f**king grave".
The impassioned activist encouraged the crowds to fight the police "on the frontlines" as he admitted to have done in New York before.
"I want to take it to the senators. I want to take it to the Congress. I want to take the fight to them. And at the end of the day, if they ain't going to hear us, we burn them the f**k down," the man was heard saying.
The controversial video was not left unnoticed by President Trump, who lambasted the instigators of violence "protected by Dems".
Protests have been ongoing in various parts of the United States, prompted by the killing of Afro-American former convict George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota. The unrest was further fuelled recently, when Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old African-American charged with rape, was left paralysed from the waist down after he was shot in the back several times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
