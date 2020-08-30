Register
04:44 GMT30 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A courtroom sketch shows Abu Hamza, 56, seated with his defense lawyers Sam A. Schmidt (L) and Lindsay Lewis (R) in U.S. District court in Manhattan, New York, January 9, 2015

    UK Radical Preacher Abu Hamza Reportedly Sues US Over ‘Inhuman and Degrading’ Prison Conditions

    © REUTERS / Jane Rosenberg
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008301080317392-uk-radical-preacher-abu-hamza-reportedly-sues-us-over-inhuman-and-degrading-prison-conditions/

    Since 2012, notorious terrorist and radical Islamic preacher Abu Hamza al-Masri, also known as the Hook Hand, has been serving a life sentence for multiple terrorism-related offences. Incarcerated in the US state of Colorado’s ADX Florence prison, “the Alcatraz of the Rockies”, al-Masri is in one of the highest security complexes in the world.

    Radical Islamic preacher Abu Hamza al-Masri, a UK national of Egyptian origin, is suing US authorities over “inhuman and degrading” conditions and breaching his human rights at Colorado’s ADX Florence prison, where he is serving a life sentence for multiple terrorism-related offences, UK newspaper The Times reported on Saturday.

    In a civil lawsuit filed against US Attorney General Willian Barr, Abu Hamza complains of “cruel and unusual conditions in prolonged, continuous, dangerous solitary confinement since 2012”, the year in which he was extradited from Britain to the US to stand trial for supporting the al-Qaeda* terrorist organization.

    Convicted and sentenced in 2015 to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Abu Hamza also accused the US authorities of violating his human rights via a number of alleged wrongdoings, including disregarding his disabilities.

    Abu Hamza argued that prison authorities removed his hooks, despite the fact that he has no forearms and he is blind in one eye.

    He also claimed that, on one occasion, he had not been able to cut his toenails for at least 14 months, what caused him “severe pain and difficulty walking”. Abu Hamza added that due to the removal of his hooks he also had to open food packages with his mouth, causing him to loose some his teeth.

    “Plaintiff lost three teeth just to the opening of pouches,” he wrote in the court documents, as cited by The Times. “All front teeth are worn out and painful. Some nerves can be seen.”

    The 62-year-old prisoner complained of being “religiously stressful”, as he has been forced to switch from a Muslim halal diet to a “kosher” as the Jewish meals are served on trays, he said are “easier to eat from”.

    In 2004, UK authorities detained Abu Hamza in response to a request by Washington to extradite the radical imam to face terrorism-related charges. In 2006, he was charged in Britain with 16 offences for “inciting violence and racial hatred” and was sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

    By the end of his imprisonment in the UK, the preacher was extradited to the US and was convicted and sentenced to lifetime prison on 11 counts of terrorism, including hostage-taking in Yemen in 1998, efforts to create a terrorist training camp in Oregon in 1999 and facilitating violent jihad in Afghanistan in 2000 and 2001, along with supporting al-Qaeda.

    *Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other coutries around the world.

    Related:

    Strasbourg Court Backs Five Terror Suspects' Extradition from UK
    Who's To Blame for Terror Attacks? Experts Divided About Imams After Barcelona
    Scholar Explains What Lures Jihadists From Daesh to al-Qaeda
    Anjem Choudary Should Not Be Free
    'Unbroken' Ideology: How Radical Islamist Networks Survive in Germany
    Tags:
    William Barr, lawsuit, ADX Florence, prison, Abu Hamza, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A mushroom cloud is seen rising after the so-called Tsar Bomba was detonated in a test over the remote Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the USSR in this still image from previously classified footage taken in October 1961 and released by Russia’s Rosatom state atomic energy corporation.
    Made in USSR: Freshly-Declassified Pictures of Most Powerful Thermonuclear Bomb Test in History
    GOP Blinders
    Dead on Arrival
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse