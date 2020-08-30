Chadwick Boseman’s Last Tweet Becomes Most Liked in App's History, Twitter Confirms

The message tweeted on Friday evening from the Twitter account of American actor Chadwick Boseman, confirming his death of stage 4 colon cancer, has become the most liked post in the history of the social media network, Twitter said on Saturday.
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement posted on the actor’s Twitter account read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy”.
Since posted on Friday evening, the tweet, posted by Boseman’s estate via his account, has gained 5.8 million likes. That number Twitter said is the highest in the history of its social network.
“Most liked Tweet ever,” Twitter said. “A tribute fit for a King”.
Most liked Tweet ever.— Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020
A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP
Boseman, who is most renowned for his starring role in Marvel’s 2018 superhero movie ‘Black Panther’, begun his fight with cancer in 2016. His health eventually deteriorated and he died in Los Angeles, California, United States, surrounded by those closest to him, according to his estate.
