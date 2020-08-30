Register
06:13 GMT30 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Wilshire Boulevard Temple, known from 1862 to 1933 as Congregation B'nai B'rith, is the oldest Jewish congregation in Los Angeles, California

    2020 Race, COVID & BLM Protests: This is Time of Great Unease for US Jewish Community, Rabbi Says

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Downtowngal / Wilshire Boulevard Temple
    US
    Get short URL
    115
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080304901_0:23:1280:742_1200x675_80_0_0_694b5b2f3c6c9260e4721616bd67ad14.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008301080314771-2020-race-covid--blm-protests-this-is-time-of-great-unease-for-us-jewish-community-rabbi-says/

    The Jewish community in California and elsewhere in the US feels unease due to the coronavirus pandemic’s burden, social polarisation amid the 2020 presidential race, and the Black Lives Matter protests, which have posed a great challenge for Jews, says Rabbi Abraham Cooper, commenting on a recent anti-Semitic incident in Los Angeles.

    On 22 August, an anti-Semitic message placed on three banners saying "Honk if you know", "the Jews want a race war", and "GoyimTV.com" was spotted hanging on the overpass of the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles.

    Anti-Semites Attacking Jewish Community Amid COVID Pandemic

    Shortly after the incident, the Anti-Defamation League Los Angeles, a leading international anti-hate organisation founded in the US in 1913, tweeted that it had been working closely with law enforcement to identify the perpetrators.

    ​"In the last few days people around the world heard about an anti-Semitic incident in which anti-Jewish slogans were displayed over a major freeway where hundreds of thousands of people perhaps could have seen it, and the individual involved from another part of California, a known anti-Semite, proud anti-Semite, who's boasted about his deed", says Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean and director of the Global Social Action Agenda of the Simon Wiesenthal Centre, California.

    Rabbi Cooper recollects that after the hateful signs were spotted, he and his counterparts contacted Los Angeles officials, "and within a relatively short period of time it had been removed".

    "Nonetheless, it is extremely distressing to see the overt public display of Jew hatred manifest in so many different ways in this time of great, I would say, unease and concern not only in Los Angeles and the United States, but across the world because of the pandemic", he emphasises.

    Petaluma resident Jon Minadeo Jr., 37, who runs the site Goyim TV, and his associates, known as the Goyim Defence League, were apparently behind the signs, according to The Jewish News of Northern California (J.). Still, it was not a standalone action as, according to the footage posted on the video-sharing site GoyimTV, Minadeo and his crew were driving around Los Angeles over the weekend and shouting anti-Semitic slurs through a megaphone. While GoyimTV has been removed from the Internet since then, it had hundreds of followers and thousands of video views, according to J.

    Last year Minadeo was linked to the dissemination of hateful flyers in Santa Rosa, California. On 6 August 2019, the “Handsome Truth 5” YouTube channel posted a series of videos featuring a man putting up flyers titled “Are Jews responsible for 9/11?” and bragging about it.

    The rabbi laments the fact that while the Wiesenthal Centre, a leading Jewish human rights organisation, remains in lockdown, "the anti-Semites have not taken a holiday". He points out that hate groups hack Zoom calls during Jewish religious studies or religious worship and post horrific and pornographic materials. Anti-Semites have even gone so far as to blame the Jewish people for the coronavirus outbreak and accuse Israel of being the mastermind behind the pandemic and seeking revenues for an anti-COVID vaccine.

    "So, [they are] using the horrific anti-Semitic stereotypes, updating it to the current situation, repeating the big lie and denigrating the Jewish community", he underscores.
    A sign with the phrase “The Jews Want A Race War” was hung from a Los Angeles interstate 405 highway overpass on Aug. 22
    © Photo : JTA-Twitter-Siamak Kordestani
    A sign with the phrase “The Jews Want A Race War” was hung from a Los Angeles interstate 405 highway overpass on Aug. 22

    Black Lives Matter Demonstrates Extreme Anti-Jewish Agenda

    The COVID pandemic and nationwide protests triggered by the death of George Floyd in police custody have affected the Jewish community in the United States and particularly in Los Angeles, according to Rabbi Cooper.

    "We had, of course, the demonstrations across the United States targeting police, Black Lives Matter (BLM) organisation coming to the fore, that's a group that has its roots in extreme anti-Israel and some anti-Semitic leanings, which also creates a challenge for us", the Jewish scholar underscores.

    He draws attention to the fact that the first Black Lives Matter demonstration kicked off on a Saturday afternoon, which coincided with the Jewish festival of Shavuot. "After the formal demonstration was over, marches began, and so did the violence and the looting", the rabbi recalls, adding that at least two synagogues in the Los Angeles area were targeted with pro-Palestinian and anti-Semitic graffiti.

    "There was an indication that some visibly Jewish-owned businesses were targeted while others were not in some areas", he remarks. "That has put the Jewish community tremendously at unease".

    The decision of the Los Angeles City Council to cut the police budget has complicated matters further, according to Rabbi Cooper: while Jews are going to celebrate their major holidays – Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and Yom Kippur – in September, he is concerned whether law enforcement authorities will be capable of ensuring security on the ground.

    "We are trying to work with the police in order to make sure that our community and our institutions will remain safe", he notes.

    However, as California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered to shut places of worship down again in July, following a temporary easing of coronavirus restrictions, synagogues remain closed

    "We can't get into our houses of worship, we have many outdoor quorums, so a highly unusual and difficult time for people of faith - Jews, Christians, and others", the Jewish scholar admits.

    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    © Sputnik /
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on

    'Good People Will Ultimately Triumph Over Extremists'

    "Overall, this situation reminds me of what Simon Wiesenthal, the famous Nazi hunter, said many, many decades ago", Rabbi Cooper points out. "He said 'Where democracy is strong, it's good for Jews, and where it's weak, it's bad for Jews'. And right now, our democratic values are under assault".

    According to the rabbi, the US is witnessing "a very contentious, unprecedented type of presidential campaign" between President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden, which "has kept the temperature elevated" with extremists from both sides of the political spectrum and Islamists jumping at the opportunity to sow discord.

    He notes that not only synagogues but also Christian churches have become targets for rioters and extremists: "In recent weeks we had the situation where a Chabad House in Portland, Oregon, a site of nightly riots, was recently put on fire with damage", the rabbi notes. "And now with the University of Delaware Chabad – Delaware is the home state of Vice President Biden – their Chabad House suffered fire damage as well".

    Anti-Semitic hate crimes in California soared nearly 12% in 2019, according to a state report released in July 2020. On 27 April 2019, nursing student John T. Earnest, 19, opened fire during a Passover service at the Chabad of Poway, San Diego, killing 60 year-old Lori Gilbert-Kaye and injuring three others, including an 8-year-old girl and the rabbi.

    On 27 October 2018, yet another synagogue, L'Simcha Congregation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was attacked during Shabbat morning services. Robert Gregory Bowers, 46, killed eleven people and wounded six.

    "This is a time of great unease but also of great resolve that the good people of the United States and our democratic system and values will ultimately triumph over extremists", Rabbi Cooper concludes.

    Related:

    Two Germans Arrested Over Anti-Semitic Site That Encouraged Killing of Jewish People
    UK Chief Rabbi Blames Facebook, Twitter For 'Inaction' Over Anti-Semitic Posts
    ‘Obvious Anti-Semitic Attack’: US Senator Pulls Ad Depicting Jewish Opponent With Larger Nose
    Radio Times Rows Back On Rowling Attack, Editing Out Anti-Semitism Slur From Online Article
    Tags:
    hate speech, riots, 2020 election, Black Lives Matter, coronavirus, COVID-19, synagogue, Anti-Semitism, California, Los Angeles, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A mushroom cloud is seen rising after the so-called Tsar Bomba was detonated in a test over the remote Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the USSR in this still image from previously classified footage taken in October 1961 and released by Russia’s Rosatom state atomic energy corporation.
    Made in USSR: Freshly-Declassified Pictures of Most Powerful Thermonuclear Bomb Test in History
    GOP Blinders
    Dead on Arrival
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse