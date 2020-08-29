Demonstrators Rally Against Racism and Police Brutality in Kenosha - Video

Riots ignited in Kenosha and other US cities after white police, called to the scene of a domestic incident last week, shot African American Jacob Blake seven times in the back.

Sputnik is live from Kenosha, Wisconsin, where protesters are marching on Saturday against police brutality and racial discrimination following the shooting of African-American Jacob Blake by a white police officer named Rusten Sheskey.

In May, authorities accused Blake of unlawfully entering a home and sexually assaulting a woman, before leaving with her vehicle, according to media reports.

Following the shooting by Sheskey, Blake underwent several surgeries and is recovering in a local hospital. Blake's attorney said on Friday that a warrant against his client has since been dropped.

Federal and state reinforcements have been deployed to Kenosha after two people were killed and at least one other was seriously injured on Tuesday night in a shooting described by media as a vigilante incident. The suspect, a 17-year-old white male, was arrested several hours later after fleeing the scene to his home state of Illinois and is now charged with first-degree murder.

Sheskey has been placed on administrative leave, according to reports.

