Register
16:35 GMT29 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rapper Kanye West listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington

    Kanye West Sues Wisconsin Elections Commission to Get His Name on Ballot in Swing State

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 22
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107615/69/1076156908_0:160:3071:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_bf9890e3e68de16dff7b2e3dfefe534c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008291080314384-kanye-west-sues-wisconsin-elections-commission-to-get-his-name-on-ballot-in-swing-state/

    On 4 July, the musician made a shocking announcement, saying he would run for president in the upcoming election. The move was at first taken with a pinch of salt, because the artist is known for his eccentric behaviour, but it seems that West was quite serious about pursuing a political career, as he hired a team of advisers.

    Rapper Kanye West has sued the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) in order to get his name on the ballot in the swing state, which was instrumental in Donald Trump’s victory in 2016. Last week, the commission voted 5-1 to keep West’s name off the ballot, saying the musician’s team had submitted petitions in favour of his candidacy after a 5 p.m. deadline. Members of the commission, which consists of three Democrats and three Republicans, said that papers filed even one second after the deadline should not be accepted.

    West’s lawsuit against the Wisconsin Elections Commission, filed on 28 August, says his team submitted the papers right on time and claims that the deadline expires at 5:01 p.m. West's attorney Lane Ruhland previously argued that he arrived at the election office just "seconds" after 5 p.m.

    West, a former supporter of President Donald Trump, has been criticised by the Democrats for his participation in the upcoming elections. They claim the rapper is Trump’s proxy and wants to take African-American votes from Joe Biden, Trump’s rival. The artist himself recently said he doesn’t deny that his campaign could damage Biden’s chances to defeat Trump.

    Kanye West answers questions from Sr. pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 am service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston.
    © AP Photo / Michael Wyke
    ‘Disrespectful & Ignorant’: Kanye West Slammed Online for Naming Yeezy Shoes After Islamic Angels

    The WEC’s decision to keep West’s name off the ballot has been criticised by Republicans. Mark Jefferson, the executive director of the Wisconsin Republican Party, accused the left of attempting to clear "any liberal competition for Democrats".

    According to TMZ, the musician himself has claimed that the Democrats are spying on his campaign, which the musician claimed is part of an "organized effort of harassment and intimidation" against his candidacy.

    West has missed getting his name on the ballot in many states due to his late announcement to run for the presidency. He has secured a spot on the ballot in six states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Utah, and Vermont. Last week, he paid a $500 registration fee to appear in Louisiana. His application has not been considered yet.

    But he was kicked off the ballot in his home state of Illinois, where the election office claimed that West had collected only 1,200 valid signatures of the 3,128 his team submitted.

    Tags:
    Democrats, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, 2020 Presidential Election, Kanye West
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A mushroom cloud is seen rising after the so-called Tsar Bomba was detonated in a test over the remote Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the USSR in this still image from previously classified footage taken in October 1961 and released by Russia’s Rosatom state atomic energy corporation.
    Made in USSR: Freshly-Declassified Pictures of Most Powerful Thermonuclear Bomb Test in History
    GOP Blinders
    Dead on Arrival
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse