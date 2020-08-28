Trump Says He Doesn’t Want to Lose US Election to ‘Low IQ’ Biden

"China would own our country if Joe Biden got elected," Trump said on Friday at his first public address since the conclusion of the Republican National Convention.
"Joe Biden's agenda is made in China. Mine is made in America," he said, some 30 minutes into his speech on Friday. "We are finally putting America first."
He claimed that 300 miles of border wall has been constructed on the southern border of the US and that 10 additional miles are being added each week.
"And by the way, you know, Mexico is paying for the wall, just in case you didn't know that," he asserted to a cheering crowd.
Trump continued to go in on the former vice president as the night went on, referring to Biden as "a guy who is against oil, gas and God."
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)