Register
23:51 GMT28 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People holding placards attend the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march in support of racial justice, in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2020

    Videos: Thousands Demand Justice, Reform on 57th Anniversary of March on Washington

    © REUTERS / Olivier Douliery
    US
    Get short URL
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080309205_0:0:3057:1719_1200x675_80_0_0_bff7e481077f332ca40f16fb90821bb4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008281080309394-videos-thousands-demand-justice-reform-on-57th-anniversary-of-march-on-washington/

    Thousands gathered in Washington, DC, on Friday to amplify and commemorate messages from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, which was delivered from the Lincoln Memorial 57 years ago on August 28.

    Friday brought about the convergence of two events in Washington, DC: the “Get Off Our Necks” Commitment March organized by Reverend Al Sharpton and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s virtual March on Washington.

    "I wish George was here to see this right now," Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man whose Memorial Day murder was the catalyst for a number of race-related demonstrations across the nation.

    "I’m marching for George, Breonna [Taylor], Jacob [Blake], Pamela Turner, Michael Brown, Trayvon [Martin] and anybody else who lost their lives to evil.”

    Four former Minneapolis Police officers - Derek Chauvin, Alexander Kueng, Tuo Thao and Thomas Lane - have been charged in relation to Floyd’s killing.

    The parents of Ahmaud Arbery, who was fatally shot by a father-son duo in Glynn County, Georgia, and Jacob Blake Sr., the father of Wisconsin shooting victim Jacob Blake, also spoke at the event.

    "We come today, Black and white and all races and religions and sexual orientations, to say this dream is still alive. You might have killed the dreamer, but you can’t kill the dream, because truth crushed to Earth shall rise again," Sharpton said.

    Friday’s convergence of activism comes alongside a renewal of widespread demonstrations in support of police reform over the shooting of Blake, who was struck in the back by several bullets during a Sunday arrest.

    "Get your knee off our neck. Enough is enough,” Sharpton said, repeating words uttered months prior at the same location.

    Sharpton has recently spoken out about Congress - particularly the US Senate - and the need for it to pass important civil rights legislation, such as the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act.

    “Without it ending in legislation, historians will say there was a summer of discontent after George Floyd,” Sharpton remarked in a TIME100 Talks discussion with Emmy-winning producer Mia Tramz.

    People attend the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march in support of racial justice, in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2020
    © REUTERS / Olivier Douliery
    People attend the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march in support of racial justice, in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2020

    Human rights activist Martin Luther King III, King’s son, also delivered remarks to the audience on Friday.

    "We are courageous, but conscious of our health. We are socially distanced but spiritually united. We are masking our faces, but not our faith and freedom. We are taking our struggle to the streets and social media," he said. "The nation has never seen such a mighty, modern-day incarnation of what my father called a coalition of freedom".

    “It’s all the deaths. It’s every week,” Virginia Jones-Finley, a 63 year-old Suffolk County, Virginia, resident told USA Today, speaking on why she came out to march on Friday, despite the 90-degree-Fahrenheit weather and concerns over the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.

    “The people are in there for the long fight, and it’s going to be a long fight.”

    Related:

    Over A Dozen Women Accuse Former Co-Workers at DC’s NFL Team of Sexual Harassment, Verbal Abuse
    Photo: Trump Mocked, Dubbed ‘Destroyer of Civil Rights and Liberties’ in DC Living Statue
    People Hold Protest Against Police Brutality, Racial Discrimination in Washington, DC - Video
    Videos: Demonstrators Demand Police Reform, Take to Washington, DC, Streets After Wisconsin Shooting
    ‘Part of an Election Campaign’: Israel Uses Iran Fears to ‘Shift Attention’ in Washington
    Tags:
    Martin Luther King Jr, Martin Luther King III, Al Sharpton, Washington DC, George Floyd killing, George Floyd
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22-28 August
    This Week in Pictures: 22-28 August
    GOP Blinders
    Dead on Arrival
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse