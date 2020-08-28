US Paratrooper Shot in Foot During Room-Clearing Drills

A US Army paratrooper stationed in North Carolina was wounded in the foot during drills on August 27 that involved live ammunition.
According to a statement given to ABC 11 in Raleigh-Durham, a soldier in the 82nd Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team was injured during urban combat training, in which the soldiers practiced clearing rooms in a house and were using live rounds.
"Someone engaged a target and a bullet ricocheted and it basically struck the soldier in the foot," a base official told Military.com. The Army gave no details about the soldier’s name or the type of firearm involved.
The soldier suffered “non-life threatening injuries” and was taken to Womack Army Medical Center on the base for treatment, where they are now recovering.
"We take the safety and well-being of our paratroopers very seriously and will ensure both the recovery of this paratrooper and the investigation of the incident are handled with the utmost care," Col. Andrew Saslav, 1st Brigade Combat Team commander, told ABC in the release.
