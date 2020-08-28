Meghan McCain Attacks Ivanka Trump For Praising Father’s Twitter Use

As the co-host of ABC's talk show, The View, and daughter of a prominent and deceased Republican lawmaker, Meghan McCain is an ardent critic of US President Donald Trump and his family. In 2019 the pundit claimed that her feud with the Trumps would last "forever".

Television pundit Meghan McCain attacked Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of US President Donald Trump, for praising her father’s use of Twitter. Speaking at the Republican National Convention, Ivanka Trump, who is considered by the White House as one of the president’s 'senior' advisors, said that Trump’s "unfiltered" style made "countless Americans to take a harder look" at their own convictions and "ask what kind of America do we want to leave for our children".

"Whether you agree with him or not, you always know where he stands. I recognize that my dad’s communication style is not to everyone’s taste. And I know his Tweets can feel a bit unfiltered. But the results speak for themselves. Dad, people attack you for being unconventional, but I love you for being real, and I respect you for being effective", stated Ivanka Trump.

Megan McCain verbally attacked Ivanka, characterizing many of her father's tweets as cruel and indecent.

It’s not a “communication style”, its cruelty and indecency.



Trump said he didn’t like POW’s who were captured, implied my father was burning in hell after he died and constantly trashed him while he was fighting brain cancer. This is how they have lost all decent people. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 28, 2020

​Meghan McCain's father, former Arizona Senator John McCain, who passed away on 2 September 2018 after a protracted fight with cancer, was one of the most vocal critics of the US president. Trump often attacked McCain for not supporting the GOP initiative to repeal Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act healthcare program and alleged that McCain participated in the leak of a dossier, which purported Trump collusion with Russia as a means of influencing the results of the 2016 presidential election, a claim Trump and his advisors have consistently denied.

The 45th president has been criticized for his use of Twitter and other social media, in attacking his opponents. Trump has long opined, however, that Twitter allows him a means of sharing his thoughts directly.