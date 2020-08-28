Amazon Protesters Establish Makeshift Guillotine Near Jeff Bezos' House - Video

Amazon workers holding a rally near Jeff Bezos' house in Washington set up a makeshift guillotine while protesting over their low wages. According to FoxBusiness, the protesters are calling for a $30 minimum wage.
The Congress of Essential Workers previously announced it would stage a protest, requesting the Amazon CEO to provide hazard pay, personal protective equipment, and a $30 minimum starting wage for all hourly associates.
Protesters assembled outside of @JeffBezos's DC home have constructed a guillotine. pic.twitter.com/pDFcTg81K9— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 27, 2020
The company hasn't commented on the protests so far.
