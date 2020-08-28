Register
28 August 2020
    U.S. President Donald Trump looks on alongside to U.S. first lady Melania Trump and White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump before delivering his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2020.

    Melania Trump‘s Facial Expression as Ivanka Walks By After Delivering Her RNC Speech Goes Viral

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    by
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080298771_0:0:2942:1655_1200x675_80_0_0_7f2bbebcfb7e29725581ad70dc03c25d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008281080298755-melania-trumps-facial-expression-as-ivanka-walks-by-after-delivering-her-rnc-speech-goes-viral/

    Thursday was the fourth and final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC), in which US President Donald Trump accepted his party’s nomination for the US presidency. Ivanka Trump was the last of the president’s children to speak at the event.

    A facial expression made by the US first lady, Melania Trump, as her step-daughter Ivanka Trump passed by following the delivery of a speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday went viral, described as “so weird”.

    By the end of Ivanka’s speech, US President Donald Trump and FLOTUS had walked on stage as the daughter walked past them. Melania met Ivanka at the beginning with a broad smile, but soon, her facial expression changed one hundred and eighty degrees.

    Netizen claimed they were shocked by the incident, which took place at the same place where Trump accepted the nomination by the Republican Party for the 3 November US presidential election.

    While Trump was delivering his nomination acceptance speech, Melania and her son Barron, the president’s youngest child and his only child with FLOTUS, were at the time away from the rest of his children, who sat on the another side of the stage.

    Earlier in the day, a report by Just Jared citing an upcoming book about the relationship between Melania and Ivanka, written by former FLOTUS senior adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, revealed that the first lady has been referring to the president’s eldest daughter as “Princess”.

    Wolkoff detailed in her book incidents of disagreement between the two members of Trump's family, including a conflict that happened at the 2016 inauguration.

