Donald Trump Formally Accepts GOP Presidential Nomination on RNC Final Day

US President Donald Trump is delivering the final speech on Thursday, the fourth day of the Republican National Convention.
Earlier announced by his party to be the GOP presidential candidate, Trump accepted the nomination during his remarks.
“With a heart full of gratitude and boundless optimism, I proudly accept this nomination for president of the United States", he said, addressing the RNC.
His speech wraps up the RNC, finalizing a row of speakers that included his daughter Ivanka Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, UFC leader Dana White and others.
Prior to the president's address to the RNC, protesters gathered on Lafayette Square outside of the White House, holding posters in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and calling for people to vote Trump out of the Oval Office.
Trump began his remarks by voicing support for those impacted by Hurricane Laura after the Cat 4 storm made landfall last night in the United States. He thanked his family, from the first lady to his children, and then commending his vice president, Mike Pence.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
