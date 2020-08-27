Register
23:32 GMT27 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump salutes after joining U.S. Vice President Mike Pence onstage after Pence's acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican vice presidential nominee during an event of the 2020 Republican National Convention held at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., August 26, 2020.

    Trump Expected to Call for Party Unity, Slam Biden 'Radical' Agenda at RNC Finale

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080297368_0:0:3108:1749_1200x675_80_0_0_64967b2ae0d3f51e76f540efde7481e3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008271080297401-trump-expected-to-call-for-party-unity-slam-biden-radical-agenda-at-rnc-finale/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump in his nomination acceptance speech is expected to call on the Republican Party to unite in addition to asking Democrats and independents to support his campaign and others who believe in the "righteous" heart of America.

    Trump will accept his nomination for re-election on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the south lawn of the White House on Thursday. The RNC kicked off in Charlotte, North Carolina earlier this week, then Vice President Mike Pence gave his remarks Wednesday Night at Fort McHenry in Baltimore in front of a crowd where no social distancing was being enforced.

    "The Republican Party goes forward united, determined, and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, independents, and anyone who believes in the Greatness of America and the righteous heart of the American people," Trump will say in his speech according to excerpts obtained by Politico.

    Many members of the Republican Party have distanced themselves from Trump, including the anti-Trump Republican group called the Lincoln Project and more than 70 former Republican diplomats and national security officials who endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a letter on 20 August.

    In addition, Republican staffers who worked in the George W. Bush administration and for the late Senator John McCain, including Senator Mitt Romney, have rejected Trump and endorsed Biden.

    Trump is expected to attack Biden on his so-called radical agenda during his acceptance speech. Trump is also expected to try and tear Biden down on matters related to trade, the US economy, his record on China, immigration and crime.

    Other speakers at the RNC tonight include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel, Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senator Tom Cotton and Housing Secretary Ben Carson.

    Earlier on Thursday, Trump said he was prepared to postpone his scheduled acceptance speech tonight to Monday instead in light of the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, which he also noted was far less destructive than was initially anticipated.

    Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris gave a rebuttal speech to the RNC earlier on Thursday, where she defended the ongoing racially-charged protests reignited with the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday. The Senator also criticized Trump of failing to protect the American people with his "incompetence" towards the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

    The RNC convention will begin around 8:30 p.m. EST (0030 Thursday GMT) with Trump expected to speak at 10:30 p.m. The RNC will also hold a fireworks display near the Washington Monument after Trump's speech. The park service will closed down roads until 2:00 a.m. EST.

    US election day will take place on November 3, although some Americans will receive mail-in ballots next week. Trump has claimed mail-in ballots will help the Democrats steal "millions" of votes, but has failed to provide any proof to support the notion.

    According to an average of the most recent surveys published on poll aggregator realclearpolitics.com (RCP), Biden is ahead in most of the major battleground states including Pennsylvania (+5.8%), Florida (+3.7%), Wisconsin (+3.5%), Michigan (+7%), and Ohio (+2.3%). Trump and Biden are tied in North Carolina but the US president leads by nearly 2% in Iowa.

    Nationally the RCP average has Biden ahead by 7%, although the national polls are only a general barometer of the race because of the electoral college format which requires candidates to win states, not overall popular vote.

    Related:

    Biden Turns Tables on Trump, Accusing Him of ‘Defunding Police’ Through Cuts to 26-Year Old Bill
    ‘Absolutely’: Biden Says He Could Serve Two Terms Amid Trump’s Jabs Over His Mental Fitness
    RNC 2020: How Trump Will Reinvigorate and Entertain His Base to Narrow & Nix Biden's Lead
    ‘China Owns Joe Biden’: Trump Warns Beijing Hatching Plan to Meddle in November Polls
    Nessie Takes Twitter by Storm After Trump's Son Names Biden the 'Loch Ness Monster of the Swamp'
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, RNC, Donald Trump, US Election 2020, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    GOP Blinders
    Dead on Arrival
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse