Register
23:32 GMT27 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    White House economic advisor Peter Navarro looks down from the steps of Air Force One as he waits to depart with U.S. President Donald Trump for travel to Ohio and New Jersey at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., August 6, 2020.

    US Embassy in Canada Rejects WH Trade Adviser Navarro's Dismissal of Ottawa’s Support in Afghanistan

    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080297587_0:0:3073:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_526fde56e1a446deccf0068eb5bed81e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008271080297298-us-embassy-in-canada-rejects-wh-trade-adviser-navarros-dismissal-of-ottawas-support-in-afghanistan/

    In an interview with CNN’s Jim Sciutto for a recently-published book, US President Donald Trump's appointed trade adviser, Peter Navarro, slammed Canada’s current policies toward the US, including what he characterized as “unfair” trade policies and Ottawa’s role in US-led multilateral NATO anti-terrorist operations in Afghanistan.

    The United States embassy in Canada stepped in on Thursday in support of Ottawa, after US President Donald Trump's appointed trade adviser, Peter Navarro, dismissed the northern neighbour’s role in US-led multilateral NATO anti-terrorist operations in Afghanistan.

    The US embassy chargé d’affaires, Richard Mills, responded to Navarro’s earlier remarks which had ignited disgust among Canadian officials, saying that the US “deeply values the service and sacrifice of our Canadian allies in support of the defense of freedom and global security.”

    Mills, the US Deputy Chief of Mission in Canada, who claimed the post in November 2018, cited comments given by US Vice President Mike Pence during a 2019 visit to the nation in which he praised Ottawa's long-standing support to the US in “the defense of freedom for generations”.

    “The United States and Canada have stood shoulder to shoulder in the defense of freedom for generations,” Pence said at the time. “Our ancestors fought side by side in the great conflicts of the 20th century. And in recent years, our armed forces have fought against the scourge of radical Islamic terrorism across the Middle East. And both of our nations have endured great sacrifice…The United States will always honor this alliance - this alliance for freedom. And we will always honor the sacrifice of soldiers of both of our nations.”

    On Wednesday, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported, citing interviews Navarro gave to CNN’s Jim Sciutto for his new book ‘The Madman Theory: Trump Takes On the World’ which reviews Trump’s foreign policies, that Navarro rejected that Canada was doing the US “a favor” in its decade-long military presence in the war-torn country.

    “Were they doing us a favor, or were they brought into the idea they needed to do that as part of the global effort against terrorists?” Navarro said in a recorded audio interview for the book, quoted by the CBC. “I mean, if they were just doing us a favor, maybe their government should have been thrown out of office. I mean, every time that a Canadian shows up in a uniform, it’s doing us a favor? How’s that work?”

    Navarro also took a swipe at Canadian cross-border policies toward the US, accusing Ottawa of serving as a “way station” for Chinese products that would otherwise be subject to strict US tariffs.

    “What’s good about Canada?” the Trump-appointed advisor said to book author Sciutto. “It’s like this blue-eyed brother kind of thing. It’s just Canada. It has its own national interests and self-interests.”

    Former and current Canadian officials, including the country’s former chief of the defence staff, Rick Hillier; along with Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, and Canada’s ambassador to the US, Kirsten Hillman, met Navarro’s criticism of Canada with anger.

    Ex-chief of the defence staff Hillier, who was commander of the NATO Afghanistan mission in 2004, slammed the Trump aide as “an idiot” for his dismissal of the “service and sacrifice” of Canadians who stood “alongside our American battle brothers and sisters”.

    “My first reaction, honestly, was, ‘What an idiot’”, Gen. Hillier said, quoted by CBC News. “I mean, even if you believe those things, I'm not sure why you would make them, or why you would disrespect the service and sacrifice in this spilling of blood and the loss of lives by Canada's sons and daughters who soldiered alongside our American battle brothers and sisters.”

    The Canadian general also criticized the Trump-appointed trade advisor for speaking on matters that are not within his field, including military issues, pointing out Navarro’s partial responsibility for the “nastiness in the relationships around the world now internationally involving the United States of America.”

    “First, I thought he must be a military genius and knew this stuff. Then I realize he's a trade adviser, so I'm not sure why he's commenting upon this,” the former top soldier said. “He obviously doesn't understand the Article 5 of NATO that an attack on one is an attack on all. We believed in that here in Canada. And that's why Canada stepped up to take part in that mission and try and make the world a better place.”

    Canadian Defence Minister Sajjan said that Canadian servicemen and women stepped up to the plate when the neighbouring nation needed help and “made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of our collective peace and security”.

    “When our friend and ally was attacked on 9/11, Canada was there for America that day and throughout the entire Afghanistan campaign. One hundred and sixty-one Canadians made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of our collective peace and security,” Sajjan said in a statement, cited by The Hill.

    The minister pointed out that the Canadian military has supported the US in all battlegrounds around the world, “from the beaches of Normandy to the Korean peninsula and even now as we work together in our fight against Da'esh in the Middle East”.

    Canada’s ambassador to Washington, Kirsten Hillman, denounced Navarro’s dismissal of the sacrifices of Canadian men and women in support of the US.

    “You’ve left behind sons and daughters, husbands and wives, mothers and fathers, to stand by our US partners and allies around the world,” Hillman tweeted on Thursday. “Many of your brothers and sisters never returned. We remember your sacrifices. We’re grateful for your service, @CanadianForces.”

    Navarro’s remarks have been met with widespread criticism by former and current officials in Washington, as well.

    Among those denouncing the Trump trade advisor’s comments are former US Defence Secretary and CIA director in the Obama administration, Leon Panetta, along with former US Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman.

    In an interview with CTV News, former White House Chief of Staff Panetta rejected Navarro’s opinions regarding the northern neighbour, arguing that Canada has been “in the foxhole” with the US and is a long-standing and trusted ally long before Trump presidency.

    “[Trump] sends a strong signal that he is not a trustworthy member or a trustworthy ally, and that raises a lot of concerns with regards to those strong alliances that are critical to peace and prosperity,” Panetta said, quoted by CBC. “Instead of an America that is a world leader, the rest of the world is looking at the United States as a rogue nation that cannot be trusted”.

    Former-ambassador Heyman blasted Navarro’s remarks as “inappropriate, inaccurate and harmful to our bilateral relationship”.

    “As former US Ambassador to Canada I can say this. The US has no better friend, no better ally, no better partner than Canada. The language from Navarro is inappropriate, inaccurate and harmful to our bilateral relationship. Shame on him and those who allow him to say these things,” Heyman tweeted on Wednesday. “Several US generals told me on many occasions that if they were ever stuck in a foxhole they would want a Canadian by their side”.

    Related:

    Formula 1 Says Cancels This Year's Stages in Brazil, US, Mexico, Canada Over COVID-19
    Canada to Impose $2.7Bln in Reciprocal Tariffs Against US in 30 Days, Freeland Says
    Canada Receives Swedish, US Proposals to Replace Aging Fighter Jet Fleet
    'Trump Time': Peter Navarro Points to 'Original Sin' of Extreme Lack of PPE in US
    Trump Adviser Navarro Says Lockdown May ‘Indirectly’ Kill ‘A Lot More People’ Than Coronavirus
    Tags:
    Harjit Sajjan, military, Afghanistan, Peter Navarro, US Embassy, Canada, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    GOP Blinders
    Dead on Arrival
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse