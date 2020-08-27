Register
20:28 GMT27 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lonnie Gatte returns to find his destroyed residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, U.S., August 27, 2020.

    Videos: Hurricane Laura Leaves Path of Destruction After Landfall Along US Gulf Coast

    © REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080296286_0:238:3072:1966_1200x675_80_0_0_023c9057c1a58bd760e6bca653fe0dec.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008271080296326-videos-hurricane-laura-leaves-path-of-destruction-after-landfall-along-us-gulf-coast/

    Hurricane Laura struck the US Gulf Coast early Thursday, leaving a path of devastation in its wake as it moved inland after making landfall in southwestern Louisiana near the coastal town of Cameron.

    The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicated in its latest update that Laura was situated near Arcadia, Louisiana, and was moving northward at a pace of 15 mph.

    Although Laura did initially make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, the storm quickly weakened and has since been downgraded to a tropical storm after moving inland. At present, Laura has maximum sustained wind speeds of 65 mph, with tropical storm-level winds that will extend roughly 105 miles from the cyclone’s center.

    Near Lake Charles, Louisiana, where Hurricane Laura shelled out 134-mph winds, extensive wind damage was documented by local residents and first responders. 

    Much of the footage shared on social media captured downed power lines and trees toppled over onto homes and businesses. According to utility service tracker PowerOutage.US, over 727,000 buildings have been struck with power outages due to Hurricane Laura.

    Even the US National Weather Service’s Doppler radar in Lake Charles wasn’t able to weather the storm, ultimately being destroyed as Laura moved through the area.

    Following Laura’s departure from the Lake Charles region, a fire broke out Thursday afternoon at a BioLab industrial chemical plant in nearby Westlake, Louisiana. According to a 2017 article from the Business & Industry Connection magazine, the facility produces chlorine-based products.

    Video from the scene has shown thick smoke billowing across Interstate 10, which has since been shuttered temporarily by state officials. It’s unclear what caused the fire to break out at the site.

    Elsewhere, in nearby Orange, Texas, buildings and power lines didn’t fare much better, and footage of Laura’s arrival to the town was just as intense.

    ​In one recorded instance, Justin Horne, a meteorologist with local news station KSAT, had a close call with a burst of electricity while he was in the middle of a report outdoors.

    Though no one was hurt during the incident, it provided yet another reason to seek shelter during powerful storms.

    Laura is anticipated to bring between 4 and 8 inches of rain across Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas, with isolated pockets being hit with roughly 18 inches of rain.

    “This rainfall will continue to cause widespread flash and urban flooding, small streams and creeks to overflow their banks, and minor to moderate freshwater river flooding,” the NHC warned in its update. The agency noted that storm surge levels will subside “over the next few hours” along the US Gulf Coast.

    Louisiana’s Lake Charles registered a peak storm surge of 4.65 feet, whereas Galveston, Texas recorded a surge of 4 feet.

    The NHC forecasts that Laura will move over Arkansas throughout Thursday before moving onto the mid-Mississippi Valley and onto the Mid-Atlantic states by Saturday. It’s expected that Laura will weaken even further throughout the day into early Friday, eventually becoming a tropical depression.

    Related:

    Videos: Preparations Underway as Hurricane Laura Likely to Strike US Gulf as Category 3 Storm
    Videos: Hurricane Laura to Hit US Gulf Coast as Category 4 Storm With ‘Unsurvivable’ Water Levels
    US Energy Firms Shut 310 Facilities in Gulf of Mexico as Storm Laura Nears - Govt. Bureau
    Category 4 Hurricane Laura Hits Southwest Louisiana - Videos
    Trump Plans Massive Federal Rescue, Relief Effort for Hurricane Laura Victims, White House Says
    Tags:
    damage, Louisiana, Texas, Hurricane, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse