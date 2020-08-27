Category 4 Hurricane Laura Hits Southwest Louisiana - Videos

Laura has hit the southwestern parts of Louisiana, reaching the "extremely dangerous'' category 4, with maximum sustained winds of 150mph (240 kph), according to the NHC.
"Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Laura makes landfall near Cameron Louisiana", the National Hurricane Centre stated at 06:00 GMT. "Catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding occurring in portions of Louisiana".
⚠️Laura registró hoy miércoles un récord en su rápida intensificación en el Golfo de México: en 24 horas incrementó sus vientos de 120 km/h a 220 km/h, lo que no sucedía desde el 2017 con el Huracán María.@philklotzbach— Jean Suriel (@JeanSuriel) August 27, 2020
Sigue ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2TNj6gJcrD
The NHC stated that the storm is capable of sinking entire coastal communities.
#ÚLTIMAHORA— Hector Sandoval (@hectorsandoval0) August 27, 2020
Confirma el Centro Nacional de Huracanes de Estados Unidos que el Huracán #Laura ha tocado tierra en Cameron, Louisiana pic.twitter.com/eSrxma3IgN
— Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) August 27, 2020
— Tavo (@tavosantoslink) August 27, 2020
