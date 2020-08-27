Register
27 August 2020
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks by video feed during the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention broadcast from Washington, U.S. August 24, 2020.

    Republicans Strike Patriotic Chord, Hail Trump Support for Military at Convention

    © REUTERS / Republican National Convention
    US
    0 12
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Republicans opened the third night of their convention with a series of speeches by veterans and officials including vice presidential National Security adviser Keith Kellogg who drove home the theme that President Donald  Trump supports the military and is more patriotic than the rival party.

    Later in the evening, Vice President Mike Pence later will deliver his keynote remarks from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, where the American national anthem was inspired during the War of 1812, in a bid to strike a patriotic chord on the third night of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

    Early on, speakers highlighted Trump’s support for the US military including via boosting funding and success against the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) and aggressive actions towards Iran.

    However, Kellogg during his remarks also said Trump is not a war hawk and prefers peace.

    The RNC is expected to honor active-duty US military troops, veterans and law enforcement as part of the patriotic-themed night.

    Pence later is expected to make a case for reelecting Trump and draw contrast with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

    Other speakers include the Vice President's wife Karen Pence, outgoing White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Senator Marsha Blackburn and Senator Joni Ernst.

    Former US national intelligence director and ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, is also slated to speak.

    The convention began at 8:30 p.m. EST (12:30 GMT on Thursday) and will last until about 11:00 p.m.

    Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is expected to give a rebuttal after the RNC.

    On Tuesday, the Republicans hammered Joe Biden for his support of wars and reached out to immigrants. Key speakers included President Trump's wife Melania and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. On Monday, the RNC focused on Trump's economic plan, handling of the COVID-19 crisis and law enforcement with Donald Trump Jr. and former ambassador Nikki Haley as the main speakers.

    The RNC kicked off in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday, but has been a combination of virtual recordings and live segments. Trump has appeared on both nights in live shots from the White House. Melania delivered Tuesday night's speech on the White House lawn before a crowd of family, friends and administration officials and other personnel.

    Trump, who was formally nominated on Monday, is scheduled to give his  acceptance speech on the south lawn of the White House on Thursday, the fourth and final night of the Republican convention.

    military, patriotism, Mike Pence, Donald Trump, US Election 2020, RNC, US
