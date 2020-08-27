Kenosha Protests Continue Over Jacob Blake Shooting - Video

Wisconsin's city of Kenosha is bracing for another day of protests, with demonstrators gathering on the streets after an African American man Jacob Blake was shot by white police officers on Sunday.
After taking an estimated seven bullets in the back, Blake survived the shooting, but is, according to his family, paralyzed. The victim is currently charged with rape and domestic abuse.
Protests in the city have continued since 24 August, with incidents of violence and arson, looting and vandalism, resulting in the governor of Wisconsin declaring a state of emergency. On Wednesday, two people were killed and one injured during the protests, with a 17-year-old arrested as a suspect.
