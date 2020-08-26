US General Milley Holds Phone Talks With Russia's Chief of General Staff

"[US Gen'l Mark] Milley spoke with Chief of the Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov by telephone today," Halfhill said. "In accordance with past practice, both have agreed to keep the specific details of their conversation private."
The phone call comes following media reports that four US soldiers were wounded during an alleged altercation with Russian troops in northern Syria. US media outlet Politico reported, citing a draft Defence Department statement and an unnamed source, that the four US service members had been diagnosed with mild concussion-like symptoms.
Neither side has provided official comment on the media reports.
The US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been carrying out airstrikes and other operations against Daesh* in Iraq since August 2014 and in Syria since September 2014. However, the coalition has acted in Syria without the approval of the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.
