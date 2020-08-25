Nikki Haley Delivers Speech at RNC, Slamming Biden, 'Radical Left'

The Republican National Convention is taking place from 24 and 27 August, re-nominating the incumbent President Donald Trump as GOP candidate for the November election to face Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The former US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, took verbal shots at Joe Biden and Democrats during a speech at the Republican National Convention, voicing her support for Donald Trump, stating that "America isn't perfect, but the principles we hold dear are perfect" and elaborating on racism in the country.

In her remarks, she slammed Biden, claiming that he is "good for Iran and ISIS, great for Communist China, and he’s a godsend to everyone who wants America to apologize, abstain, and abandon our values".

“Democrats always blame America first", she said, quoting former UN Ambassador Jeane Kirkpatrick's 1984 statement. "Joe Biden and the Democrats are still blaming America first. Donald Trump has always put America first. He has earned four more years as president."

She also criticized the Democratic party, asserting that, despite her claim that Dems believe that it is "fashionable" to say that America is racist, "this is a lie" and "America is not a racist country".

"This is personal for me. I am the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. They came to America and settled in a small southern town. My father wore a turban. My mother wore a sari. I was a brown girl in a black and white world", she said, in her denouncement of the Democratic Party for "turning blind eye toward riots and rage".

Haley acknowledged imperfections in America, but suggested that "the principles we hold dear are perfect", adding that "even on our worst day, we are blessed to live in America".

Throughout her speech, Haley compared the policies of the administration of two-term Democratic President Barack Obama, which she labeled as "failed", favouring the Trump administration and its programs.

Her remarks were followed by speeches by Donald Trump Jr and Senator Tim Scott, with pro-Trump student activist Charlie Kirk opening the convention.

Trump was nominated as Republican presidential candidate along with his vice president, Mike Pence, and is expected to deliver his acceptance speech on the convention's final night on Thursday.

Appointed by Trump, Nikki Haley served as 29th US ambassador to the United Nations, from January 2017 to December 2018.