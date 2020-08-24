Los Angeles Authorities to Rename Street Honoring NBA Champion Kobe Bryant

A portion of the street surrounding the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, will be renamed after the Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, who, along with one of his children, died in a helicopter crash in January.
Herb J. Wesson Jr, an LA city councilman, on Monday tweeted that Figueroa St. would be renamed Kobe Bryant Blvd., between Olympic & MLK.
"Kobe's legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality, anything is possible", Wesson said in his tweet.
Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK.— Herb J. Wesson, Jr. (@HerbJWesson) August 24, 2020
Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality , anything is possible. pic.twitter.com/gvekIFOU5u
The initiative came shortly after fans around the world commemorated Bryant on his birthday. On Sunday he would have turned 42.
Five-time NBA champion and a Lakers basketball club star, Bryant died in January in a helicopter crash, along with his 12-year-old daughter Gianne. The tragedy claimed lives of all people on board, including the pilot.
Bryant's widow, Vanessa, filed a death suit against the company that owned the helicopter after the fatal crash.
Staples Center, in the vicinity of the street to be renamed, is a sports complex and home to the Los Angeles Lakers.
