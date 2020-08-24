I Want Emancipation’: Claudia Conway’s TikTok Feud with Parents over Trump Policies Reaches Climax

Claudia Conway, 15, has been waging a TikTok feud with her parents, Kellyanne and George Conway, over politics and US President Donald Trump.

Claudia Conway, the teenage daughter of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and her husband lawyer George, claims she's fed up with politically-fuelled divisions within her family.

Having supposedly reached breaking-point, the 15-year old announced via Twitter that she wants to be emancipated from her parents.

i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

​The rebellious teen has been in a TikTok “war” with her parents, Kellyanne Conway, White House counselor and Trump campaign manager in 2016, and her father – a lawyer and vocal POTUS opponent, writes TMZ.

Claudia Conway has never concealed her distaste for Donald Trump, while declaring her support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and professing to be a big fan of Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The young Conway once tweeted the congresswoman, also known by her initials AOC, who serves as the US Representative for New York's 14th congressional district, asking to be adopted by her.

While Claudia Conway's views seem to be quite polar to those of her mother, they come across as more in sync with her lawyer father’s.

George Conway, a vocal critic of the US president, previously lambasted by Donald Trump as a “whack job” and a “husband from hell” in a “Fox & Friends” interview in November 2019, responded by declaring the current White House incumbent to be a “pathological liar”.

The lawyer started the Lincoln Project for Republicans in 2019 - a political action committee tasked with preventing the reelection of Donald Trump in 2020.

But Claudia Conway is known to have railed against her father’s Republican stance, too.

The teenager’s tweet elicited a swift response from Twitter users, with some applauding her “courage”.

Imagine if one of trump’s kids had half the courage to stand up and say their father is destroying America? Standing up for what is right at this age takes enormous courage. — Ozfest (@ozfest01) August 23, 2020

​Others ridiculed her rather radical announcement.

It won’t happen. Every teen thinks they just have it the worst. Well guess what- you have it better than many. Not discounting how you feel about mom lying for Trump, but you gotta get past all that and realize she’s doing a job to keep you taken care of. Parents aren’t perfect — CaptainPikachu (@LEGOmailman) August 23, 2020

Really emancipation over political beliefs??? There are children who get emancipated for more serious reasons than different political beliefs. One of my sons friend went through this because his mom was on drugs, could not afford to take care of him and his little brothers (1/?) — Mary Elizabeth🦄❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🏳️‍🌈 (@glamluxlife) August 23, 2020

​Still other Twitter fans urged the teenager to accept her parents and their unconditional love for her irrespective of politics.

Your parents love you. Regardless of their political views. — Barr's Blackwater Boy 🇺🇸🌊🏳️‍🌈 (@AlexJMAmerica) August 23, 2020

