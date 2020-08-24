Register
14:28 GMT24 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Demonstrators against racial injustice yell at police near the site of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), which is mostly virtual, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 20 August 2020

    Protests Erupt in Kenosha, Wisconsin as Police Shoot Black Man in the Back 'Multiple Times' - Photos

    © REUTERS / BRIAN SNYDER
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/18/1080262524_0:46:3070:1772_1200x675_80_0_0_b852da6b13cffa63a1668605d994eea4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008241080262972-protests-erupt-in-kenosha-wisconsin-as-police-shoot-black-man-in-the-back-multiple-times---photos/

    Many cities across the United States have been hit by a wave of violent protests that have continued for nearly three months following the 25 May death of African American former convict George Floyd in police custody.

    Jacob Blake, an African American man, has survived after being shot in the back multiple times by police at close range in the US city of Kenosha, Wisconsin after reportedly trying to break up a fight between two women. He is now in hospital and his condition is critical. The event has sparked a violent protest.

    According to reports, the man was trying to break up a fight between two women. The police officers reportedly attempted to use a Taser on the man before shooting him.

    The black population of Kenosha, a small city of just over 100 thousand people on Lake Michigan, accounts for less than 12 percent of the population. Nevertheless, the protest sparked by the police brutality incident involved hundreds of people, who set vehicles on fire and shouted slogans.

    Video emerged online showing neighbours gathered outside as two police officers with guns drawn followed Blake as he moved toward the car.

    ​The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that several hundred people took to the streets of Kenosha on Sunday evening after the video of the shooting was spread on social networks.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    VIDEOS - An unarmed black man was yesterday shot in the back seven times by a white police officer in front of his children after #Wisconsin police were called to a domestic dispute. Rioting and looting erupted in the wake of the shooting as the County of #Kenosha declared a state of emergency, and a curfew has been put into effect by authorities until 7am on Monday. #JacobBlake, 29, was rushed to hospital following the shooting in Kenosha that prompted neighbours and crowds to gather and confront officers at the scene on Sunday night. Early Monday, family members posted that Blake was in a stable condition at the ICU in Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued a statement denouncing 'excessive use of force' by police. As video of the shooting quickly went viral, protesters took to the streets of Kenosha, where police are on high alert. Video posted to social media shows a large crowd numbering hundreds of protesters gathered outside a Kenosha police station chanting 'Black Lives Matter' and other slogans denouncing law enforcement. Demonstrators set fire to vehicles and smashed police cruiser windows as they faced off with police, who set off tear gas canisters to try to disperse the crowd.

    Публикация от @ realshiezoli

    Protesters demanded that the police officers be brought to justice. During the spontaneous rally, several police vehicles were damaged, the windows of a local municipal building were broken and one of the guards was injured.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    ‼️PROTEST IS ON - Pt. 3, BUILDING BEING VANDALIZED, WITH LOOTING‼️(Videos of Shooting and of Officer Being Knocked Unconscious in Earlier Posts) ________ #KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — An #angry #crowd gathered in #protest after police #shot and wounded a man late Sunday afternoon in Kenosha, #Wisconsin. Late Sunday night, a curfew was issued for all of Kenosha County. At 5:11 p.m., Kenosha police officers were called to the 2800 block of 40th Street in Kenosha for a domestic incident. The man, identified in multiple reports as #JacobBlake, was shot by officers afterward. Graphic video of officers shooting Blake has begun circulating on social media. It shows the man walking to a vehicle with two officers behind him, when the shooting happens. The video appeared to have been taken from across the street. As described by The Associated Press, three officers are first heard shouting and pointing their weapons at a man who walks around the front of a sport-utility vehicle parked on the street. The man opens the driver’s side door and leans inside, and one officer grabs his shirt from behind and fires into the vehicle, The Associated reported. At least seven shots are heard in the video. It was not clear whether more than one officer fired, the AP reported. Police said officers provided immediate aid to the man, who was transported by a #FlightforLife #helicopter to #FroedtertHospital in #Milwaukee. He was in serious condition, police said. WDJT-TV, CBS 58 in Milwaukee, reported a large group gathered at the scene following the shooting. In video posted by CBS 58 reporter Kim Shine, people in the crowd were heard chanting, “No justice no peace!” Some raised their voices and used profanity. CBS 58 reported right before that, someone started a fire and an officer was attacked. The station reported a CBS 58 photographer was hit in the leg by a brick that someone threw at an exiting police car. People at the scene told CBS 58 that Blake was a father. (CBS) #blacklivesmatter #policebrutality #policeshooting

    Публикация от NEWS The Headliner (@newstheheadliner)

    Police used tear gas to disperse the protesters, and a curfew was imposed in the city.

    Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said that Blake had been shot in the back several times and wished him a speedy recovery.

    Tags:
    protests, Wisconsin, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse