Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Had No Sway on Trump Administration's TikTok Policy, Adviser Says

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had zero influence on the Trump Administration's decision to ban TikTok unless it is sold to a US company, White House adviser Peter Navarro told CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, refuting an earlier report by the Wall Street Journal on the tech giant's alleged influence in the matter.
"I am always amazed how these stories pop up, but that one for me has zero credibility because I know he [Zuckerberg] had nothing to do with what happened here in the White House," Navarro affirmed.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing sources familiar with the matter that Zuckerberg had warned President Trump at a White House dinner last October about the direct threat Chinese tech companies could pose for US businesses and the nation's technological dominance, pointing out TikTok in particular as not having the same commitment to freedom of expression that Facebook has.
